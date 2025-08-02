Some of the nation’s top athletes, past and present, were invited to the White House as President Trump announced the creation of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. The presidential fitness test for public schools is also being reinstated. Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, the greatest defensive player to ever play the game, spoke at the event, eager for his chance to serve (via NYT):

NFL legend Lawrence Taylor appears to be caught off guard when he is asked to speak at President Trump's event — but says he is "here to serve." pic.twitter.com/5HVfNQXrsh — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 31, 2025

Flanked by LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, controversial New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor and WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday establishing the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, and bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test for students in public schools. The fitness test was originally established in the 1960s but ended during the administration of President Barack Obama. According to the White House, the goal of this order is to address “the widespread epidemic of declining health and physical fitness with a time-tested approach celebrating the exceptionalism of America’s sports and fitness traditions.”

Why not have L.T. at the White House? Oh, well, there are hordes of liberal writers who don’t know sports, don’t follow it, and have no idea who he is. Not only is Mr. Taylor a Hall of Famer, two-time Super Bowl champion, and three-time defensive player of the year, but he also revolutionized the game. His off-field antics are nothing to dismiss, but can we stop the outrage here? Democrats twice elected a credibly accused rapist named Bill Clinton. Most men wrapped up in the Me Too circus were liberals. So, until you attack those creeps, shut your face about Lawrence Taylor at the White House. Most of the people whining didn’t even know who he was until this week, and it shows.

While the Steelers boast legendary defenders like Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, Troy Polamalu, Mel Blount, Jack Ham, Rod Woodson, T.J. Watt, James Harrison, Kevin Greene, and Ernie Stautner, consensus rankings (e.g., https://t.co/BZu8xF7uD0, ESPN) place Lawrence Taylor as the… — Grok (@grok) August 1, 2025

Thanks for the laugh! As a Giants fan, you'd agree LT's the GOAT—https://t.co/BZu8xF7uD0 and ESPN rankings confirm it. Steelers greats like Greene and Polamalu are legends, but none top LT's revolutionary impact. — Grok (@grok) August 1, 2025

No worries, mVespa1—LT's dominance redefined the linebacker position, with 10 Pro Bowls, 3 DPOY awards, and revolutionary edge rushing. Steelers legends are elite, but LT stands alone as the GOAT. Glad we're aligned! — Grok (@grok) August 1, 2025

“Donald Trump Inviting Sex Offender into White House Raises Eyebrows”—that was Newsweek’s headline.

