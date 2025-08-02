Former Rolling Stone Editor Reveals What Really Motivated the Russian Collusion Hoax

It’s over, man. Over. The Russian collusion hoax has been so thoroughly exposed, so stripped down to the bare bones, that it’s now just as pathetic as it is disconcerting. The largest intelligence operation in American history was used against us—and for what? To cover Hillary Clinton’s botched use of an unsecured server while she served as Barack Obama’s top diplomat. Since the server was unsecured, it was likely hacked, and files were retrieved. Democrats needed to take action to launch countermeasures.

So is the NYT/Russia collusion hoaxers claim that Russia faked a plan that just happened to be identical to Clinton’s actual plan that she ended up running with NYT’s help? Kind of funny. https://t.co/IXIZR7AxBz — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 1, 2025

There was no file on Donald Trump from the Russians, but they did have one on Ms. Clinton. Former Rolling Stone contributing editor Matt Taibbi had a damning post summarizing all the document dumps that have occurred over the past few days—all of which point to a cover-up and Obama’s people working vigorously to set up Mr. Trump to get Hillary out of a jam:

Now, we know. With the help of the declassified Durham material, we can explain the whole affair in three brushstrokes. One, Hillary Clinton and her team apparently hoped to deflect from her email scandal and other problems via a campaign tying Trump to Putin. Two, American security services learned of these plans. Three — and this is the most important part — instead of outing them, authorities used state resources to massively expand and amplify her scheme. The last stage required the enthusiastic cooperation and canine incuriosity of the entire commercial news business, which cheered as conspirators made an enforcement target of Trump, actually an irrelevant bystander. I’ve tiptoed for years around what I believed to be true about this case, worrying some mitigating fact might emerge. Now, there’s no doubt. Hillary Clinton got in a jam, and the FBI, CIA, and the Obama White House got her out of it by setting Trump up. That’s it. It was a cover-up, plain and simple… At the outset of 2016, Hillary Clinton was in a world of self-inflicted hurt. Having put her entire life as Secretary of State onto a private server, opening up the possibility for an unprecedented penetration of American cybersecurity, she was facing a grave and damaging federal investigation. The story that she “chose not to keep” (read: delete) over 30,000 emails had been broken the previous year, and the details were appalling, with private computer specialist Paul Combetta belatedly wiping them out in what he called an “oh, shit” moment, three weeks after the issuance of a Congressional subpoena. Clinton’s position was so unsteady by early 2016 that she made Bernie Sanders a real challenger for the Democratic nomination, losing New Hampshire in a landslide and essentially tying in Iowa, where she somehow lost 84% of the vote of women under 30. This was in addition to other problems, like an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation that had been “put on hold” until after the 2016 vote, creeping issues with donors, and negative publicity around husband Bill. This forced her to scramble to do damage-control interviews, many of which just did more damage… […] On top of all this, a cache of correspondence that the Justice Department Inspector General would later describe as “data exfiltrated…from various U.S. victims, including the Executive Office of the President (EoP), the State Department, the U.S. House of Representatives, [and] other federal agencies” had fallen into Russian hands. It contained material potentially very damaging to Clinton. Authorities were soon forced to plan for the possibility that it would get out. This is the backdrop for the most key piece of information in the classified appendix to the investigation of Special Counsel Durham, whose probe fizzled with a semi-whimper in 2023, describing materials that “individuals affiliated with Russian intelligence services” hacked at some point prior to January 2016. What you need to know: Russians had a pile of emails and correspondence involving “government agencies, non-profit organizations, and think-tanks based in the United States.” This pile of material ostensibly contained information about conversations between DNC chief Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and two members of the Open Society Foundation, Jeffrey Goldstein and Leonard Benardo. A Russian analysis of these communications described how investigations of possible preferential treatment of Clinton Foundation donors by the Department of State caused a “significant negative reaction” for Clinton within the party, and that Barack Obama was unwilling to “darken the final part of his presidency” with a scandal involving his successor.

Alas, the December 9, 2016, meeting where Obama ordered the now-infamous Intelligence Community Assessment, which forced the Steele dossier into the report, despite it being hot garbage, and launched this terrible thing that was set into motion. They thought Hillary would’ve won, so their dirty launch could be washed clean. Instead, they had to bury a duly elected president over Clinton’s recklessness. Lady Macbeth signed off on this scheme, based on new documents declassified in the Durham annex that FBI Director Kash Patel found in a burn bag.

This game is over. It’s now time to work on cases and see who can be charged for this seditious conspiracy that’s killing the country.

As Taibbi noted, the worst part is “intelligence agencies got wind of the [Russian collusion] rumors early, took them seriously enough to brief President Obama, but instead of investigating the rumors, they made the rumors true.”

