VIP
Not Even Tenure Can Protect Woke Universities From Trump's DOJ
DHS Busts Ring of Illegal Alien Thieves
Nate Morris Asks a Pointed Question to His GOP Primary Opponents in New...
Trump Finds Another 80/20 Issue: Prescription Drug Prices
VIP
The 'World's Coolest Dictator' Just Became Even More Powerful
NUCLEAR-GRADE CLAPBACK: Trump Announces Major Action Following Comments From Putin's Right...
Trump Takes a Shot at Republican Senator Susan Collins, Gives a Life Hack...
This Jewish Gun Club Offers a Better Way to Protect Against Antisemitism
This Stephen Colbert Interview Shows Just Why Kamala Harris Deserved to Lose
Mark Levin Fits Big Ideas in a Little Book
Heading Toward Midterm Elections, Democrats Not Up Off the Floor
BREAKING: CPB to Close Its Doors As Trump’s Funding Cuts Bring NPR and...
Unburdened by What Has Been
Canada PM Carney Responds to Trump's Tariff Increase
Tipsheet

Trump Had the Perfect Response to Kamala Harris' Book Deal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 01, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

 

Former Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t going to be the next governor of California. Despite representing the state in the US Senate and winning handily in 2016, the polls indicated she couldn’t win. A Democrat unable to win in California should call it a career. For Harris, she’s going to write a book about her short, failed campaign. Yeah, I can’t believe it either (via NY Post): 

Advertisement

She’s still speaking.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced plans Thursday to cash in on her 2024 election drubbing with a new book titled “107 Days” that promises a “behind-the-scenes” look at the “shortest presidential campaign in modern history.” 

“I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward,” the unemployed 60-year-old said in a video announcement — a day after she passed on running for California governor. 

“In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me. Sometimes the fight takes a while, but I remain full of hope and I remain clear-eyed,” she added. “I will never stop to make our country reflect the very best of its ideals.” 

Recommended

BREAKING: CPB to Close Its Doors As Trump’s Funding Cuts Bring NPR and PBS to the Brink Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Like Joe, Kamala, you need to go away. President Trump’s response to Kamala’s book deal was perfect, however:

Also, I can't believe that '107 Days' is really the title.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: CPB to Close Its Doors As Trump’s Funding Cuts Bring NPR and PBS to the Brink Sarah Arnold
NUCLEAR-GRADE CLAPBACK: Trump Announces Major Action Following Comments From Putin's Right-Hand Man Jeff Charles
Unburdened by What Has Been Guy Benson
Trump Takes a Shot at Republican Senator Susan Collins, Gives a Life Hack for Other Lawmakers Jeff Charles
CIA Agent Who Reportedly Authored 2017 Report on Russian Collusion, Now Says She Didn't Write It Matt Vespa
Two of Obama's Most Prominent Russian Collusion Hoax Peddlers Penned an Op-Ed. It Got Blown Up Already. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: CPB to Close Its Doors As Trump’s Funding Cuts Bring NPR and PBS to the Brink Sarah Arnold
Advertisement