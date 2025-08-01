Trump Had the Perfect Response to Kamala Harris' Book Deal

Former Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t going to be the next governor of California. Despite representing the state in the US Senate and winning handily in 2016, the polls indicated she couldn’t win. A Democrat unable to win in California should call it a career. For Harris, she’s going to write a book about her short, failed campaign. Yeah, I can’t believe it either (via NY Post):

Advertisement

What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story.



My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.



107 Days is out on September 23. I can't wait for you to read it: https://t.co/G4bkeZB4NZ pic.twitter.com/taUof0L4hs — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 31, 2025

She’s still speaking. Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced plans Thursday to cash in on her 2024 election drubbing with a new book titled “107 Days” that promises a “behind-the-scenes” look at the “shortest presidential campaign in modern history.” “I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward,” the unemployed 60-year-old said in a video announcement — a day after she passed on running for California governor. “In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me. Sometimes the fight takes a while, but I remain full of hope and I remain clear-eyed,” she added. “I will never stop to make our country reflect the very best of its ideals.”

Like Joe, Kamala, you need to go away. President Trump’s response to Kamala’s book deal was perfect, however:

Q: "Kamala Harris is coming out with a book. Any plans to buy it?"



POTUS: "Yeah, I think I'm gonna buy it — no." 😆



pic.twitter.com/B4satTPpnK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 31, 2025

Q: "What do you see in [Kamala Harris'] political future?"



TRUMP: "Well, she can't speak. She can't talk. She can’t do an interview....I wouldn't call her a skilled politician."



pic.twitter.com/rIXKbxw1Wa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 31, 2025

Also, I can't believe that '107 Days' is really the title.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!