The CIA Agent Who Said She Authored the 2017 Report on Russian Collusion, Now Says She Didn't

Who the hell is Susan Miller, and why did she lie about authoring the Obama-ordered 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that got the Russian collusion circus going? For days, she was pegged as one of the key people in the analysis. Now, she’s being exposed as someone who wasn’t near this project. The Blaze had it first, which Matt Taibbi and RealClearInvestigations’ Paul Sperry also touched on. What is this? Sperry also wondered who put Miller up to this suicide mission. Miller made headlines when she was quoted in NBC News and elsewhere in the legacy media biosphere that Tulsi Gabbard was lying regarding her conclusions following the latter’s Russian collusion document disclosures (via Racket News):

Just FYI: every news outlet that identified Susan Miller as an “author” of the Intelligence Community Assessment now needs to make a change, based on her own words. Hat tip to @BlazeTV and Joseph MacKinnon, who beat us and got this lol quote:



“I indeed did not write the ICA,… https://t.co/Ti41rARuyU pic.twitter.com/GhqJsAwst2 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 30, 2025

“Not an author. Not involved,” says a senior intelligence official. “There’s a chance she’s on some emails or something like that,” adds another person familiar with the investigation. “But she’s not the author of the ICA… she wasn’t leading this effort. So it’s just totally bizarre that she claims the opposite.” […] As if Russiagate weren’t a weird enough story already, the sudden appearance of mysterious former CIA officer Susan Miller in a high-profile media campaign reduces the affair to a freak show. In a story about one of the most elaborate media frauds in history, in which the CIA used phony intelligence to prop up a rushed report insisting Russian President Vladimir Putin meddled in the 2016 election on behalf of Donald Trump, it’s only fitting that the person leading the media defense of the original intelligence is not an author of the report in question and may not be significantly involved at all. In a detail Jonathan Swift might have written, Miller is set to receive the Hidden Hero Award in November from the International Spy Museum in Washington, given to the official who makes “outsized contributions to the intelligence community.” Racket made multiple attempts to ask Miller about her role with the ICA. She did not respond. However, we were about to go to press when Joe MacKinnon of Blaze media excellently beat us to the punch on this story. MacKinnon received an amusing two-part response from Miller. First: My team and I at CIA wrote a CIA analysis about Russian influence on the election. Second: This was a CIA report, briefed to Trump by our then-director, and by me to the Senate and congressional intelligence committees. The DNI used that report as the basis for the ICA… I indeed did not write the ICA, but the ODNI used my report as the basis for theirs. That’s not even a non-denial denial. It’s an oops. […] After each of these events, Miller appeared to issue strident objections, saying Gabbard and the White House are “lying,” saying Trump is “acting like” a Russian asset, even doubling and tripling down on the Steele Dossier. Particularly lately, she’s seemingly been everywhere, headling a new NBC story, sitting at the center of a new Guardian feature, talking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on “The Source,” name-checked in a debate between Kristen Welker and Senator Lindsay Graham, sandwiched between Jeff Stein and old friend Michael Isikoff on multiple episodes of the SpyTalk podcast, saying Donald Trump is “acting like” a Russian asset in a Times UK radio segment, even speaking in a British Channel 4 documentary whose makers claim it’s “her first television interview addressing these events.”

Taibbi also noted that in recent interviews about the Steele dossier, the knowingly false document forced into the ICA on orders of Brennan, Clapper, Comey, and Obama to make the Russian collusion, Miller seemed not to know what the hell was going on, flubbing dates, sketchy on details, and was aghast when ‘pee tapes’ were mentioned. This woman was pegged as a principal author of the ICA.

Susan Miller conned NBC News, CNN, CBS News, Michael Isikoff, et. al., into thinking she was the lead author of the ICA. She is either a complete whackadoodle or she was sent out there to shield the real author. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 31, 2025

DEVELOPING: Susan Miller now confesses she, in fact, "did NOT write the ICA." Who put her up to this media charade? ... developing ... — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 31, 2025

“Why this goofy person is front and center in the media rounds this week as opposed to Brennan or former DNI James Clapper or former FBI head James Comey is yet another quirky detail for future historians,” wrote Taibbi. “One of whom will surely remark: this Russiagate thing was Ops all the way down.”

