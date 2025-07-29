Oh, Now a Senior CIA Officer Who Worked on Obama's Fake Russia Report Says Tulsi Gabbard Is Lying

Ah yes, we knew this was coming at some point from the deep state: All the Russian collusion documents, and the annex to the 2018 Department of Justice report from Inspector General Michael Horowitz; they’re all lies. The media has been working overtime to dismiss the document dumps to no avail—they come with official seals, you clowns. It devolves into a laughable, predictable game of whatever happened under Obama-Biden is real and everything under Trump is a lie.

We’re done with that game.

The whole Russian collusion hoax is being unraveled, and evidence linking those we’ve long suspected of being part of this seditious conspiracy is being exposed. Barack Obama is the ringleader, along with James Comey, John Brennan, and James Clapper. There will be others, and Obama has been referred to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges. The former president ordered a new intelligence community assessment to be drafted, one that included the knowingly false Steele Dossier, the only file that bolstered the Democrats’ insane collusion delusion. Now, some senior CIA official who helped manufacture that myth is saying Gabbard, who initiated the release of these new documents, is—get this—lying. And, of course, it’s NBC News to peddle this piece of deep state propaganda:

The former senior CIA officer who helped oversee the 2017 intelligence assessment on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election says Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and the White House are “lying” when they claim that it was an attempt to sabotage President Donald Trump. Susan Miller, a retired CIA officer who helped lead the team that produced the report about Russia’s actions during the 2016 campaign, told NBC News it was based on credible information that showed Moscow sought to help Trump win the election, but that there was no sign of a conspiracy between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign. “The director of national intelligence and the White House are lying, again,” Miller said. “We definitely had the intel to show with high probability that the specific goal of the Russians was to get Trump elected.” She added: “At the same time, we found no two-way collusion between Trump or his team with the Russians at that time.” Miller spoke to NBC News after Gabbard alleged Wednesday that the 2017 intelligence assessment was based on “manufactured” information as part of a “treasonous conspiracy” by the Obama administration to undermine Trump and tarnish his electoral victory. Gabbard cited a 2020 report from Republicans on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which she declassified and released this week, that asserted there was insufficient information to conclude Russia had been trying to tip the scales in favor of Trump. Miller said “it is clear that Trump and his followers have a script they want to follow, despite the facts.”

Brennan picked certain analysts during the ICA analysis for a reason: they wouldn’t give him trouble when he tried to thread knowingly false information. There are too many documents that gut Ms. Miller’s lies. There was no credible information to suggest that Putin wanted Trump to win. The truth is Moscow couldn’t care less. They could’ve worked with Clinton, and thought she’d win, but they also had a file on her for potential blackmail. Miller is falling on her sword for her boss, who doesn’t deserve such interference in the media. His source for the collusion delusion was a reported drunk ex-Russian embassy staffer. That’s it.

This game is over. I want to see subpoenas, arrests, and all these clowns thrown in jail.

