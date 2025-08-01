The CIA Agent Who Said She Authored the 2017 Report on Russian Collusion,...
Brennan/Clapper's Insane NYT Op-Ed Burns to Ash After Durham Annex Disclosure
Here Are the Top Lies John Brennan Told to Push the Russian Collusion...
Trump’s Economy Is a Private-Sector Comeback
The Cincinnati Cop-Outs
VIP
Getting Wrecked by Gaza Coverage, The Atlantic Suggests It May Be Fascist to…What?
Royalty Transparency Act
Don’t Be a Climate Panican
Gaza Endgame, Part 17
Fitting Punishments for Barack Obama?
Is ‘Gen Z’ a Target Voting Bloc for Collectivism?
Pennsylvania Powers the Nation’s Future—No Thanks to Its Governor
Michael Whatley Announces U.S. Senate Run
Mayor Adams Vetoes Bill Decriminalizing Unlicensed Vendors on NYC Streets
Tipsheet

Frail Man Who Hid Prostate Cancer From Public Emerges to Deliver Incoherent Address in Front of Lawyers

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 01, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Joe Biden emerged from the bunker to say that Trump is a threat to the country, and that he was doing well in eliminating all his past failures. Oh, and this isn’t hyperbole, folks. It’s a fact. So, why is Trump president and you’re not anymore, Joe? We’re done with you, man. No one wants to hear from you, especially Democrats. They’ve listened to the ‘Trump is evil’ schtick, and it only increased his voter share and got him his old job back. Biden made these remarks at the National Bar Association’s 100th gala (via Fox News):

Advertisement

Former President Joe Biden took a number of potshots at President Donald Trump addressing the National Bar Association's100th annual gala at the Hyatt in Chicago Thursday evening, saying his successor's administration is engaged in an "existential" fight with minority communities. 

"Not since those tumultuous days in 1960s has this fight been so existential to who we are as a nation, with marginalized groups so dramatically under attack," said Biden, who spoke before being presented with the organization's C. Francis Stradford Award, named for a co-founder of the historically Black legal association. 

"My friends, we need to face the hard truth of this administration, and that it has been to ease all the gains we've made in my administration," Biden went on. "To erase history rather than making it. To erase fairness, equality, to erase justice itself. And that's not hyperbole. That's a fact." 

Recommended

The CIA Agent Who Said She Authored the 2017 Report on Russian Collusion, Now Says She Didn't Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Joe Biden lied about his health, seemingly hiding that he was suffering from prostate cancer throughout his presidency. His doctor, Kevin O’Connor, pleaded the fifth when questioned by Congress. Other Biden aides have also invoked their right not to incriminate themselves. His mental health was shot—we all saw it. We know his staff did everything to hide it, and we saw why: 

Joe, as of 2020 and 2024, you don’t need to do this. 

Tags:

JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The CIA Agent Who Said She Authored the 2017 Report on Russian Collusion, Now Says She Didn't Matt Vespa
The Cincinnati Cop-Outs Victor Davis Hanson
Brennan/Clapper's Insane NYT Op-Ed Burns to Ash After Durham Annex Disclosure Matt Vespa
There’s a Reason Why the Durham Annex Was in Those FBI Burn Bags Matt Vespa
Trump Explains How the Situation in Gaza Can Immediately End Katie Pavlich
Here's the Tweet That Captures What These Obama Bros *Really* Said About Israel Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The CIA Agent Who Said She Authored the 2017 Report on Russian Collusion, Now Says She Didn't Matt Vespa
Advertisement