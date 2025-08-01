Frail Man Who Hid Prostate Cancer From Public Emerges to Deliver Incoherent Address in Front of Lawyers

Joe Biden emerged from the bunker to say that Trump is a threat to the country, and that he was doing well in eliminating all his past failures. Oh, and this isn’t hyperbole, folks. It’s a fact. So, why is Trump president and you’re not anymore, Joe? We’re done with you, man. No one wants to hear from you, especially Democrats. They’ve listened to the ‘Trump is evil’ schtick, and it only increased his voter share and got him his old job back. Biden made these remarks at the National Bar Association’s 100th gala (via Fox News):

Former President Biden walks on stage at the National Bar Association Gala, and has no idea where the hell he is.



Frightening to think this old bag was sitting in the Oval Office a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/om7hPKF5Vn — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 1, 2025

Sharp as a tack behind closed doors, Steve. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 1, 2025

Joe Biden says Trump is trying to “dismantle" the Constitution.



“I’m being deadly earnest, man." pic.twitter.com/uY5sKjwAUj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2025

Former President Joe Biden took a number of potshots at President Donald Trump addressing the National Bar Association's100th annual gala at the Hyatt in Chicago Thursday evening, saying his successor's administration is engaged in an "existential" fight with minority communities. "Not since those tumultuous days in 1960s has this fight been so existential to who we are as a nation, with marginalized groups so dramatically under attack," said Biden, who spoke before being presented with the organization's C. Francis Stradford Award, named for a co-founder of the historically Black legal association. "My friends, we need to face the hard truth of this administration, and that it has been to ease all the gains we've made in my administration," Biden went on. "To erase history rather than making it. To erase fairness, equality, to erase justice itself. And that's not hyperbole. That's a fact."

Joe Biden lied about his health, seemingly hiding that he was suffering from prostate cancer throughout his presidency. His doctor, Kevin O’Connor, pleaded the fifth when questioned by Congress. Other Biden aides have also invoked their right not to incriminate themselves. His mental health was shot—we all saw it. We know his staff did everything to hide it, and we saw why:

