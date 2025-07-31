Here's What Happened to the Analyst Who Said John Brennan Was Cooking the...
Here's the Tweet That Captures What These Obama Bros *Really* Said About Israel
Another University Has Been Busted for Continuing DEI Propaganda on Campus
VIP
Coconut Kamala's Latest Announcement Again Exposes Glaring Flaw in Her Political Profile
Reject the Moral Blackmail of the Marxist/Jihadi Axis
The Fall of Ugly Liberal Chicks
'Starvation' in Gaza: Whom to Blame?
Think the George Floyd 'Racial Injustice' Protests Were Insane? What If Obama Gets...
Here Come the Socialists
The Doninator
Trump Just Called for an Investigation Into Nancy Pelosi
Is College Worth It Today?
We’re Using SNAP Dollars to Buy Junk Food, and It’s Fueling America’s Chronic...
The Big Beautiful Bill Won’t Raise Electricity Prices—It’s a Step Toward Reliable, Afforda...
Tipsheet

CNN's Abby Phillip Did Not Like This Attorney Stating Facts About the Gaza Situation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 31, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

On Tuesday night, CNN’s Abby Phillip was not pleased with a point made by human rights attorney Brooke Goldstein, who tried to slap down the fake news circulating about the Gaza situation. The world and the anti-Israel Left have been animated yet again over allegations that there’s a campaign of starvation being inflicted upon Palestinian civilians. 

Advertisement

First, reports of starvation in this area are tragically not new. As Goldstein said, they have been documented since 2007. Why? Because that’s the year when Hamas took over the Gaza Strip. There is aid, but Israel isn’t allowing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to distribute it because it can’t secure guarantees that this agency, which Hamas has infiltrated, won’t work directly with the terror group. That’s when Phillip interrupted Goldstein before more facts could be shed and the entire anti-Israel narrative shattered to dust.  

Recommended

Here's What Happened to the Analyst Who Said John Brennan Was Cooking the Intel on Russian Collusion Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This entire situation is Hamas’ fault. They started the war they couldn’t win with Israel. They’ve subjected their civilian population to suffering, hoping international pressure will stop the Israeli attacks. That hasn’t happened. They still won’t release the hostages. And yet, we have the legacy press working overtime to get the situation wrong, like the picture of the Gaza baby, which has been made the poster child of anti-Israel propaganda. The child is suffering from pre-existing conditions, which The New York Times had to correct, though after the image had gone viral.  

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened to the Analyst Who Said John Brennan Was Cooking the Intel on Russian Collusion Matt Vespa
The Fall of Ugly Liberal Chicks Derek Hunter
CNN's Scott Jennings Seemed a Little Confused That This Dem Panel Doesn't Understand Negotiations Matt Vespa
Reject the Moral Blackmail of the Marxist/Jihadi Axis Kurt Schlichter
Why Hasn't Anyone Arrested Mayorkas? Ann Coulter
Here's the Tweet That Captures What These Obama Bros *Really* Said About Israel Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What Happened to the Analyst Who Said John Brennan Was Cooking the Intel on Russian Collusion Matt Vespa
Advertisement