CNN's Abby Phillip Did Not Like This Attorney Stating Facts About the Gaza Situation

On Tuesday night, CNN’s Abby Phillip was not pleased with a point made by human rights attorney Brooke Goldstein, who tried to slap down the fake news circulating about the Gaza situation. The world and the anti-Israel Left have been animated yet again over allegations that there’s a campaign of starvation being inflicted upon Palestinian civilians.

We have appended an Editors' Note to a story about Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, a child in Gaza who was diagnosed with severe malnutrition. After publication, The Times learned that he also had pre-existing health problems. Read more below. pic.twitter.com/KGxP3b3Q2B — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) July 29, 2025

The NYT wasn't curious why a child would apparently be so starved as to be nearly a skeleton while the mother appeared healthy. — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 30, 2025

First, reports of starvation in this area are tragically not new. As Goldstein said, they have been documented since 2007. Why? Because that’s the year when Hamas took over the Gaza Strip. There is aid, but Israel isn’t allowing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to distribute it because it can’t secure guarantees that this agency, which Hamas has infiltrated, won’t work directly with the terror group. That’s when Phillip interrupted Goldstein before more facts could be shed and the entire anti-Israel narrative shattered to dust.

"There's been reports since '07 of starvation in Gaza, because what happened in 2007? Hamas took over. There were no reports of starvation prior. Now, the facts are we have over 600 food trucks and thousands of crates in northern Gaza that the UN is refusing to distribute." pic.twitter.com/IRnAEvuUIt — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 30, 2025

This entire situation is Hamas’ fault. They started the war they couldn’t win with Israel. They’ve subjected their civilian population to suffering, hoping international pressure will stop the Israeli attacks. That hasn’t happened. They still won’t release the hostages. And yet, we have the legacy press working overtime to get the situation wrong, like the picture of the Gaza baby, which has been made the poster child of anti-Israel propaganda. The child is suffering from pre-existing conditions, which The New York Times had to correct, though after the image had gone viral.

Lies. Here is UN aid rotting in a lot, why won’t they deliver it without passing it through Hamas?



Further, the @GHFUpdates has delivered more than 95 million meals in Gaza since May. https://t.co/aSn5Aa7crC pic.twitter.com/5GTBz0FFJE — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 30, 2025

