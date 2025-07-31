Another University Has Been Busted for Continuing DEI Propaganda on Campus

We have another university engaging in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in defiance of the law. The University of Iowa is next on the list, with new videos showing administrative staff admitting that this woke propaganda exercise is alive and well. It’s, again, just operating under a different name.

Cory Lockwood, Senior Associate Director of the Iowa Union Memorial, is caught on tape, saying that these exercises are intentionally buried so it won’t show up on any Google search. The SEO burying is one part; faculty don’t have the tell-tale signs in their job descriptions, but words like “community” are breadcrumbs to the source. He also said they have cultural centers on campus; they’re flouting the law.

It's similar to what’s happening at Belmont University in Tennessee, but Iowa’s governor and attorney general have noticed, and they’re investigating the matter. On Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement:

“I’m appalled by the remarks made in this video by a University of Iowa employee who blatantly admits to defying DEI restrictions I signed into law on May 9, 2024. I already issued a letter to the Board of Regents on January 23, 2025, reminding university representatives to comply, not only with state law, but an executive order signed by President Trump ending implementation of DEI policies at public institutions. I will be referring this matter to Attorney General Brenna Bird for her review as it relates to Iowa’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Act.”

“Regent universities must comply with our state laws, including the Iowa Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (“DEI”) Act--Iowa Code Chapter 261J, Iowa Code Chapter 19, and also an Executive Order signed by President Trump on January 22, 2025. We have received the Governor’s complaint against the University of Iowa and have opened an investigation,” said Attorney General Brenna Bird.

Lockwood clearly states that if discovered, the school’s funding is at risk.

