VIP
Trump Is Back on Track
Less Than 24 Hours After Manhattan Shooting, Another NYC Man Got Arrested for...
Tortured by Bureaucrats
On the Ground in Syria: Protecting Christians From Genocide
Democratic Anger Vs. Trump Accomplishment
How Opposition From Outdoorsmen Made a Difference on the Proposed Public Lands Sale
Desperately Seeking a Pro-Growth Democrat
The Washington Post 'Fact Checker' Packs in the Pinocchios
The Biggest Lie of Them All
The Coming Clash Between Trump and NYC on Homelessness
Congress Should Back Trump in Closing the Department of Education
Weaponizing Words: How 'Verbal Abuse' Became the Left’s Latest Tool to Silence Men
GOP Should Step Up for Men Who Elected Them
Several Large Arizona Employers Can't Shake Their DEI Addictions
Tipsheet

Massive Earthquake Off Kamchatka Coast Triggers Tsunami Fears, Entire West Coast on Watch

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 30, 2025 12:10 AM
Rick Bowmer

A massive earthquake was recorded off the Kamchatka peninsula yesterday. It was an 8.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale. It sparked tsunami fears throughout the Pacific, with the entire West Coast on tsunami watch. Hawaii is bracing for impact, as its alarm system has been triggered and all airlines have been diverted as the state locks down. 

Advertisement

The military has opened some of its roads on Oahu to assist civilians fleeing to higher ground (via NYT):

Recommended

The Biggest Lie of Them All Alan Joseph Bauer
Advertisement

An 8.8-magnitude earthquake that experts said could be the sixth largest on record struck off Russia’s coast early Wednesday, prompting tsunami warnings in Hawaii, Alaska, California and Japan and leaving millions across the Pacific anxiously awaiting waves that forecasters said could reach up to 10 feet.

The earthquake, about 78 miles east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, took place at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday Eastern time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, prompting the warnings, as well as advisories and watches along the entire West Coast of the Continental United States. 

It reverberated across vast stretches of the Pacific, triggering alerts from Alaska to parts of Asia and as far as South America. 

In Hawaii, traffic began to stall as residents heeded warnings to evacuate, and boaters rushed to drag their vessels to higher ground. In Japan, workers fled low-lying parts of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which was wrecked by a tsunami in 2011. And footage that appeared to be from Russia, near the quake’s epicenter, showed violently shaking buildings and swamped coastal areas. 

[…] 

The impact of the quake rippled across vast stretches of the Pacific Ocean, prompting advisories as far away as Chile, where the U.S. Tsunami Warning System warned that waves could be nearly 10 feet high. 

Advertisement

We won’t know if a tsunami hits Los Angeles for a few more hours. Around 4 am EST is when we’ll know. We’ll keep you updated.  

In Japan, tsunamis have struck.

Advertisement

UPDATE: These readings from Midway are not good.

 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Biggest Lie of Them All Alan Joseph Bauer
We Know What Caused Cory Booker's Meltdown on the Senate Floor This Afternoon Matt Vespa
Trump Is Back on Track Kurt Schlichter
NYT Op-Ed Drops a New Name for Trump's Immigration Enforcement Agenda. It's Embarrassing. Matt Vespa
Here's How Many Sex Offenders ICE Has Arrested...in Just One City Katie Pavlich
Trump Reveals He Cut Ties and Banned Epstein Years Before Story Broke Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Biggest Lie of Them All Alan Joseph Bauer
Advertisement