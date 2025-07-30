Massive Earthquake Off Kamchatka Coast Triggers Tsunami Fears, Entire West Coast on Watch

A massive earthquake was recorded off the Kamchatka peninsula yesterday. It was an 8.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale. It sparked tsunami fears throughout the Pacific, with the entire West Coast on tsunami watch. Hawaii is bracing for impact, as its alarm system has been triggered and all airlines have been diverted as the state locks down.

HAPPENING NOW: Traffic is gridlocked in Oahu, Hawaii as residents rush to get to higher ground.



The U.S. military is now assisting in islandwide tsunami evacuation efforts.



Kolekole Pass from Lualualei Naval Road to Lyman Road is now open civilian traffic.



“This route is now… pic.twitter.com/hQq2VR5APr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2025

The first of many flights bound for the Hawaiian Islands are now returning to LAX due to the tsunami warning. First up: Delta Air Lines Flight 311 to Kailua-Kona just touched back down at LAX after nearly 4 hours in the air. pic.twitter.com/ngHGWv3KE0 — AIRLINE VIDEOS (@airlinevideos) July 30, 2025

Sirens blasting a three hour warning until the tsunami is expected to hit Maui pic.twitter.com/bJ2GXLu6zB — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 30, 2025

The military has opened some of its roads on Oahu to assist civilians fleeing to higher ground (via NYT):

Insane footage from earlier showing the moment that the M8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East. pic.twitter.com/v3jeyO6Gh5 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 30, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: Here are the active and current alerts following a significant magnitude 8.7 earthquake that struck off the eastern coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. In response, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued numerous warnings, watches, and advisories pic.twitter.com/tQfTiOwJFr — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 30, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: Emergency officials and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center now warn that tsunami waves ranging from 3 to 12 feet could impact parts of Hawaii. Residents in vulnerable areas are urged to prepare and stay alert. pic.twitter.com/Tf3gC0v95F — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 30, 2025

A Tsunami Advisory has been issued, replacing the Tsunami Watch. The tsunami should arrive near 1AM tonight. If you are located in the coastal area, move off the beach & out of harbors & marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch. Be alert to instructions from local EM officials. — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 30, 2025

Here are tsunami safety tips for those in coastal areas. Boaters may need to leave harbor and go to a depth of at least 50 to 1000 fathoms. People on land should avoid harbors & marinas, get off and away from the beach. #CAWX pic.twitter.com/wLnQZmIpp7 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 30, 2025

An 8.8-magnitude earthquake that experts said could be the sixth largest on record struck off Russia’s coast early Wednesday, prompting tsunami warnings in Hawaii, Alaska, California and Japan and leaving millions across the Pacific anxiously awaiting waves that forecasters said could reach up to 10 feet. The earthquake, about 78 miles east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, took place at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday Eastern time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, prompting the warnings, as well as advisories and watches along the entire West Coast of the Continental United States. It reverberated across vast stretches of the Pacific, triggering alerts from Alaska to parts of Asia and as far as South America. In Hawaii, traffic began to stall as residents heeded warnings to evacuate, and boaters rushed to drag their vessels to higher ground. In Japan, workers fled low-lying parts of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which was wrecked by a tsunami in 2011. And footage that appeared to be from Russia, near the quake’s epicenter, showed violently shaking buildings and swamped coastal areas. […] The impact of the quake rippled across vast stretches of the Pacific Ocean, prompting advisories as far away as Chile, where the U.S. Tsunami Warning System warned that waves could be nearly 10 feet high.

🚨 POTUS — “Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/JDLNIiloYM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 30, 2025

From the National Weather Service:



Estimated arrival times (all in local time) of the possible tsunami wave. @kcranews



This is as of 6:12 pm PDT on 7/29. https://t.co/sqLpx6tdzO pic.twitter.com/hRVhKiINbh — Heather Waldman (@KCRAHeather) July 30, 2025

We won’t know if a tsunami hits Los Angeles for a few more hours. Around 4 am EST is when we’ll know. We’ll keep you updated.

#BREAKING IF a tsunami wave hits, it would likely hit Los Angeles Harbor at 1:05AM PDT Wednesday, per the NWS. — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) July 30, 2025

In Japan, tsunamis have struck.

🚨🇯🇵 BREAKING: TSUNAMI HITS JAPAN’S EAST COAST



Footage from northeast of Tokyo shows tsunami waves(yes, just one to three feet high)crashing onto shore after the massive Russia earthquake.



It might not sound huge, but it’s the speed, force, and relentless motion that make even… https://t.co/zR136KVEO8 pic.twitter.com/qMb3iZzNgn — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 30, 2025

Tsunami waves in what I assume is Japan from the massive M8.8 earthquake near Russia earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/JbicNI5tRI — Nick Krasznavolgyi (@NickKrasz_Wx) July 30, 2025

Amidst the Tsunami Warning for Eastern Japan, at least four whales have now washed up onto the shore of Tateyama in the Chiba Prefecture. pic.twitter.com/fEZFRc5Xre — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 30, 2025

Tsunami sirens sound earlier in Hokkaido, Northern Japan. pic.twitter.com/1OyKm8RpjW — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 30, 2025

UPDATE: These readings from Midway are not good.

Up to 7 ft waves are now being observed at Midway, halfway to Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/hXynYfxP3e — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 30, 2025

