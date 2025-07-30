Is Jack Smith About to Get a Taste of His Own Medicine?
Republicans Prepare to Bulldoze Schumer's Obstruction
This GOP Senator Has Had Enough of Jerome Powell Wetting His Panican Pants...
Kamala Harris Just Answered a Huge Question About Her Political Future
You Won't Believe Who This Dog-Killing Animal Rights Group Is Suing This Time
VIP
The Bulwark Arrests Christ
Mayorkas to Death Row?
Virginia Councilman Set on Fire, Suspect in Custody
Why Are States Suing to Protect SNAP Fraud?
'Make Health Tech Great Again' Seeks to Modernize American Healthcare
Sec. Duffy Responds Reports of Aviation Near-Misses
UCLA Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit For Over $6 Million
VIP
One State’s Education Department Instructed Schools to Defy Trump’s Trans Athlete Executiv...
Mary Washington Monument Defaced With Antifa Graffiti
Tipsheet

Wait, That's Why Panican Jerome Powell Won't Cut the Rates

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 30, 2025 6:25 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell huffed ‘Panican’ glue this morning, because that’s the only reason why this man refused to cut interest rates again. Powell and President Donald Trump have been engaged in a lengthy DC battle, as the Trump administration hopes the Federal Reserve will cut the rates this time around. The economic report today was stellar: three percent growth in the second quarter, low inflation, and consumer confidence has rebounded. What is this man waiting for (via CNBC):

Advertisement

A divided Federal Reserve on Wednesday voted to keep its benchmark interest rate steady, despite a barrage of criticism from President Donald Trump and dissents from two top officials. 

The Federal Open Market Committee, the group that sets the overnight borrowing rate, voted 9-2 to stay on hold. The federal funds rate will continue to be set in a range between 4.25%-4.5%. The level sets what banks charge each other for overnight lending, but influences a slew of other rates across the economy. 

However, the decision met opposition from Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, both of whom have advocated for the Fed to start easing in acknowledgement that inflation is under control and the labor market could start weakening soon. This was the first time since late 1993 that multiple governors cast no votes on a rate decision. 

[…] 

At the June meeting, the committee had a more optimistic view, saying the economy “continued to expand at a solid pace.” 

The Wednesday statement said uncertainty about conditions “remains elevated,” also a less upbeat assessment from June, which noted that uncertainty had “diminished but remains elevated.”

Recommended

Is Jack Smith About to Get a Taste of His Own Medicine? Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Bowman and Waller are patriots, and The New York Times isn’t a source for analysis, Board of Governors. What the hell is this? Why are you moving like molasses? We all know why—it’s an intentional act of crippling the Trump economy. Period. 

Powell said inflation was still giving him heartburn, a classic Panican line peddled since April. It hasn’t wrecked the economy. It has only led to epic trade deals and renegotiations of existing ones.  

Cut the damn rates, you fool. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is Jack Smith About to Get a Taste of His Own Medicine? Katie Pavlich
Republicans Prepare to Bulldoze Schumer's Obstruction Katie Pavlich
Mayorkas to Death Row? Ann Coulter
Virginia Councilman Set on Fire, Suspect in Custody Dmitri Bolt
Why Are States Suing to Protect SNAP Fraud? Scott McClallen
The Media's Reaction to the Booming Economy Is Perfectly Captured With This NYT Headline Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Is Jack Smith About to Get a Taste of His Own Medicine? Katie Pavlich
Advertisement