Reject the Moral Blackmail of the Marxist/Jihadi Axis
Will This Sydney Sweeney Ad Cause Another Lib Meltdown?
This GOP Senator Has Had Enough of Jerome Powell Wetting His Panican Pants...
The Fall of Ugly Liberal Chicks
Why Hasn't Anyone Arrested Mayorkas?
'Starvation' in Gaza: Whom to Blame?
Think the George Floyd 'Racial Injustice' Protests Were Insane? What If Obama Gets...
Here Come the Socialists
The Doninator
Is College Worth It Today?
We’re Using SNAP Dollars to Buy Junk Food, and It’s Fueling America’s Chronic...
The Big Beautiful Bill Won’t Raise Electricity Prices—It’s a Step Toward Reliable, Afforda...
Moderation in All Things
Why Are States Suing to Protect SNAP Fraud?
Tipsheet

CNN's Scott Jennings Seemed a Little Confused That This Dem Panel Doesn't Understand Negotiations

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 30, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The Panicans hoped for a bad economic report. Instead, we saw three percent growth during the second quarter, which shattered their hopes of using tariffs to undermine the Trump economic agenda. Inflation remains low, consumer confidence is growing, and the market is at record highs: Sorry, Dems, things are going well. I know in your siloed echo chambers that America is some post-apocalyptic wasteland. Still, normal people, the vast majority who aren’t mentally ill and whining about Sydney Sweeney’s jeans ad, see the golden age is humming along.

Advertisement

Host Abby Phillip and other liberal panelists seemed incapable of understanding Scott Jennings’ point, which is that April marked the announcement of Liberation Day, with tariff rates varying by country, and everyone could renegotiate these rates based on new trade talks. And that’s happened—we have new trade deals emerging, the latest one being from South Korea. We just inked a massive deal with the European Union. It’s called negotiation, you clowns. It’s the Art of the Deal, something that liberals do not comprehend in the slightest apparently. Even their own reporters admit that the use of tariffs in these talks is working for Trump.  

They’re so mad that Trump’s agenda is producing, and I love it. 

Recommended

Why Hasn't Anyone Arrested Mayorkas? Ann Coulter
Advertisement

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Hasn't Anyone Arrested Mayorkas? Ann Coulter
Will This Sydney Sweeney Ad Cause Another Lib Meltdown? Matt Vespa
Is Jack Smith About to Get a Taste of His Own Medicine? Katie Pavlich
Republicans Prepare to Bulldoze Schumer's Obstruction Katie Pavlich
Wait, That's Why Panican Jerome Powell Won't Cut the Rates Matt Vespa
This GOP Senator Has Had Enough of Jerome Powell Wetting His Panican Pants on the Interest Rates Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Why Hasn't Anyone Arrested Mayorkas? Ann Coulter
Advertisement