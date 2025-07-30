CNN's Scott Jennings Seemed a Little Confused That This Dem Panel Doesn't Understand Negotiations

The Panicans hoped for a bad economic report. Instead, we saw three percent growth during the second quarter, which shattered their hopes of using tariffs to undermine the Trump economic agenda. Inflation remains low, consumer confidence is growing, and the market is at record highs: Sorry, Dems, things are going well. I know in your siloed echo chambers that America is some post-apocalyptic wasteland. Still, normal people, the vast majority who aren’t mentally ill and whining about Sydney Sweeney’s jeans ad, see the golden age is humming along.

Host Abby Phillip and other liberal panelists seemed incapable of understanding Scott Jennings’ point, which is that April marked the announcement of Liberation Day, with tariff rates varying by country, and everyone could renegotiate these rates based on new trade talks. And that’s happened—we have new trade deals emerging, the latest one being from South Korea. We just inked a massive deal with the European Union. It’s called negotiation, you clowns. It’s the Art of the Deal, something that liberals do not comprehend in the slightest apparently. Even their own reporters admit that the use of tariffs in these talks is working for Trump.

CNN's Abby Phillip is now mad that the tariff rates announced by President Trump in April were not final. Negotiation...how does it work? pic.twitter.com/m3ST1BKY0A — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 31, 2025

They’re so mad that Trump’s agenda is producing, and I love it.

🚨HOO BOY: CNN's Jeff Zeleny is forced to admit LIVE ON AIR that President Trump's tariff strategy IS WORKING!



"He's been issuing many threats of tariffs, but they CLEARLY have been working!"



Brutal. pic.twitter.com/sbTWI65NMD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2025

