Bomb Squad Deployed at White House

First responders and the bomb squad were reportedly deployed to the White House today after a suspicious package was discovered. Several streets were closed while the investigation was conducted. Police and fire department units have cleared the scene. We still don’t know what was found. The details of the package, if it was anything, are unknown at this time. It's not the first time some clown has done this in the capital. It won't be the last. We'll keep you updated on any further details.

Advertisement

JUST IN - Bomb squad investigating suspicious package near the White House: reports pic.twitter.com/nr0HkLGpgi — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 27, 2025

BREAKING: Bomb squad is investigating suspicious package at White House — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 27, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: At this time, emergency crews and the Bomb Squad are actively investigating a suspicious package near the White House. Several streets have been shut down, and authorities are urging everyone to avoid the area until further notice



Photo by @PenguinSix pic.twitter.com/z2ldE5gYAK — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 27, 2025

MPD and USSS investigating suspicious package near the White House. Road closures on 15th Street NW. pic.twitter.com/wjRQlgKglf — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) July 27, 2025

President Trump is not in Washington, DC, as he’s still in Scotland.