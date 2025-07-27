There's More Damning Details on the Steele Dossier...and It Involves a Former Top...
Ex-MSNBC Host, Who Called Trump's First Inaugural Address 'Hitlerian,' Had a Shocking Take...
Oh, What Now? The Secret Service Reportedly Engulfed in Scandal Over Trump's Scotland...
Couple Claimed God Told Them to Launch a Cryptocurrency—Now They are Facing Prison
Jay Leno Just Said What Everyone’s Thinking About Late-Night Comedy
Mass Stabbing at Walmart Ends With One Man and a Gun
The Democrats' Grocery Chart Just Debunked Themselves
VIP
Popular Clothing Store Stock Soars After Ditching 'Woke' Ads for Pro-America Campaign
Trump Announces Trade Deal With EU
House GOP Takes Trump-Era Tax Plan to Vegas, Earns Praise From Working Americans
Bernie Sanders Backs Soros-Linked Rebecca Cooke, Exposing Hypocrisy in His 'Fighting Oliga...
Trump-Era Enforcement Targets Employers Exploiting Illegal Labor, Not Just Illegal Aliens
Lohmeier, Fired by Biden for Exposing Pentagon DEI, Confirmed by Senate As Air...
Dem Under Fire for Taking Thousands From Donor Under Criminal Investigation for Embezzleme...
Tipsheet

Bomb Squad Deployed at White House

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 27, 2025 5:30 PM
Townhall Media

First responders and the bomb squad were reportedly deployed to the White House today after a suspicious package was discovered. Several streets were closed while the investigation was conducted. Police and fire department units have cleared the scene. We still don’t know what was found. The details of the package, if it was anything, are unknown at this time. It's not the first time some clown has done this in the capital. It won't be the last. We'll keep you updated on any further details. 

Advertisement

President Trump is not in Washington, DC, as he’s still in Scotland. 

Recommended

Jay Leno Just Said What Everyone’s Thinking About Late-Night Comedy Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Tags:

CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jay Leno Just Said What Everyone’s Thinking About Late-Night Comedy Jeff Charles
Oh, What Now? The Secret Service Reportedly Engulfed in Scandal Over Trump's Scotland Trip Matt Vespa
There's More Damning Details on the Steele Dossier...and It Involves a Former Top Trump Official Matt Vespa
Mass Stabbing at Walmart Ends With One Man and a Gun Jeff Charles
Ex-MSNBC Host, Who Called Trump's First Inaugural Address 'Hitlerian,' Had a Shocking Take on Donald Matt Vespa
A New Whites-Only Settlement Is Making National Headlines — Here’s Why Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jay Leno Just Said What Everyone’s Thinking About Late-Night Comedy Jeff Charles
Advertisement