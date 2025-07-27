An Ex-MSNBC Host's Remarks About Donald Trump Are Spot-on

It’s quite the turnaround here: former MSNBC host Chris Matthews had a fair take on Donald Trump, after the former called the latter’s first inaugural address “Hitlerian” in 2017. Speaking with Charlie Rose, Matthews added that President Trump’s political instincts were elite. He knows the pulse of the nation, and better yet, keeps up with the trends of the day, making him one step ahead of his enemies.

“He's very good at knowing your condition, your worries, your insecurities,” Matthews said. "He's really good at the moment. He's out there watching television and keeping up. And 'Is this the right thing to do? What are we going to do right now?

The former Hardball host also said that Joe Biden was incapable of doing this, couldn’t do it and neither could Walter Mondale.

"They don't have the connection to the electricity of what's going on in the country culturally. And he [Trump] knows what works,” Matthews added. That’s why Trump is able to resonate with voters and win elections. Plain and simple.

What about the reported polling data that shows Trump slipping, especially with Independents? Not only does Matthews not care, but he also doesn’t believe them.

"To be honest with you, the country is moving towards Trump. These polls, they come out and show him not doing well, I don't buy that,” he said. Matthews added that Trump still polls eons better than anyone in the Democratic Party.

“He is a stronger public figure than the Democratic people. Obama still has tremendous charisma, but Trump has strength,” he added.

