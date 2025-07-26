Former Harris Aide Had No Idea What the Inflation Rate Was

It’s one of those trip-ups that proves liberals have no idea what’s going on. They have no working people in their ranks, and everything they digest is hyperbole and straight-up fake news. This person, an adviser to former Vice President Kamala Harris, failed to answer a simple question about inflation, which is supposedly becoming the main anti-Trump narrative for Democrats.

Mike Nellis thought it was three or four percent. Not even close, chief:

🚨NEW: Fox News Host Sandra Smith catches Former Harris Adviser Mike Nellis *FLAT-FOOTED* with basic question🚨



SMITH: "Do you know what the inflation rate is?"



NELLIS: "Yeah, it's like about 3 or 4%."



SMITH: "No. It's below 3. And it's been a long time since it's gotten… pic.twitter.com/Ak78b8CaEk — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 25, 2025

With his spot blown up, Nellis then tried to pivot to grocery prices. I guess he didn’t know his party also deleted a tweet attacking Trump on that because it showed the price spikes happened under Joe Biden.

The DNC ran Democrat page posted this graph, labeling it “Trump’s America.”



They must not have looked too close at the dates, because all this shows is how disastrous prices became under Biden.



No wonder the DNC barely scrapes by, they are not the brightest. pic.twitter.com/Vy39rk9OVQ — Media Lies (@MediasLies) July 24, 2025

All these people do is lie, but that graph was one of the greatest self-owns I've seen in a while.

