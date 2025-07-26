Wait, That Was Brennan's Bombshell Evidence for the Russian Collusion Hoax?
Former Harris Aide Had No Idea What the Inflation Rate Was

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 26, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It’s one of those trip-ups that proves liberals have no idea what’s going on. They have no working people in their ranks, and everything they digest is hyperbole and straight-up fake news. This person, an adviser to former Vice President Kamala Harris, failed to answer a simple question about inflation, which is supposedly becoming the main anti-Trump narrative for Democrats.  

Mike Nellis thought it was three or four percent. Not even close, chief:

With his spot blown up, Nellis then tried to pivot to grocery prices. I guess he didn’t know his party also deleted a tweet attacking Trump on that because it showed the price spikes happened under Joe Biden. 

All these people do is lie, but that graph was one of the greatest self-owns I've seen in a while.

