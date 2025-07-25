Watch Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Obliterate His Co-Host Over This Take on the...
Law Professor Reveals Who's the '30-Point Buck Out in the Open' on Possible Russiagate Charges

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 25, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Law professor Jonathan Turley does not mince words as to which former Obama official is most at-risk of being charged for their role in the Russian collusion hoax. The George Washington University Law School faculty member described ex-CIA Director John Brennan as being the “30-point buck out in the open” regarding potential charges stemming from the trove of disclosures about who orchestrated this operation.  

The head honcho, Barack Obama, has already been named in a criminal referral to the Department of Justice. The former president ordered a new intelligence report on Russian collusion after the IC’s initial assessment didn’t support the Democrat narrative. He ordered then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper to include a knowingly false and unverified document, the Steele Dossier, to bolster those claims. Clapper knew the document, a Clinton campaign-funded opposition research project rife with disinformation, was garbage, but included it anyway. Brennan also had his fingerprints on this, despite senior analysts disagreeing.  

Obama’s CIA director at the very least faces perjury charges

He claimed he didn’t force the dossier into the bogus Obama-ordered intelligence assessment, saying in his May 2017 congressional testimony that the document “wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community Assessment that was done.” 

Based on what DNI Tulsi Gabbard has released, that’s a total lie. James Clapper admitted last night he has lawyered up in preparation for possible charges in this scandal. 

