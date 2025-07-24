CNN Could Hardly Keep Its Composure As Tulsi Gabbard Obliterated Obama Over Russiagate
Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had the Perfect Tweet to for the Recent Russian Collusion...
CNN Reporter: Release of the Russian Collusion Docs Helps Putin
It's Official: James Clapper, Who Pushed Russian Collusion Hoax, Has Lawyered Up
Colbert Finally Makes Us Laugh
At First, My Heart Sank When This Happened to Sen. Kennedy, But It's...
VIP
We Lost Another Journalist (and Few Noticed), and Desperate Deflection From DOJ Documents...
Measuring What Americans Think About Immigration
What Standard? What Scandal?
In MacArthur Park, How Times Have Changed
Dems Rail Against Colbert's Cancellation -- Here's Why
What Will AI Do for Our Happiness?
25 Clowns
The Creator and the Scopes Trial
Tipsheet

We Know What Happened After Bondi Reviewed the 'Truckload' of Epstein Docs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 24, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Are you kidding me? That’s what the legacy press has been reduced to regarding the Trump-Epstein story—reporting on unverified hearsay. Yeah, it’s in the lede, and if that’s the case, this story shouldn’t have been printed at all. The needle hasn’t been moved, the story is the same, and the Epstein files case is going to be a slow drip. Not all the documents are going to be released, especially since we know what Democrats would do with them: weaponize the knowingly false documents to create another media frenzy like the Russian collusion hoax. If this party is willing to weaponize intelligence to attack their enemies, they’ll do so here.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Attorney General Pam Bondi reviewed the “truckload” of new Epstein documents, told the president his name is in them, but later added that the files are riddled with hearsay that cannot be corroborated. It’s not just about him, but scores of other people, along with a plethora of child pornography. This, plus the unverified information, made total disclosure impossible. Again, we know Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump knew each other, attended the same events, and were on friendly terms before the former’s 2008 conviction of trying to procure a child for sex (via WSJ):

When Justice Department officials reviewed what Attorney General Pam Bondi called a “truckload” of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein earlier this year, they discovered that Donald Trump’s name appeared multiple times, according to senior administration officials.  

In May, Bondi and her deputy informed the president at a meeting in the White House that his name was in the Epstein files, the officials said. Many other high-profile figures were also named, Trump was told. Being mentioned in the records isn’t a sign of wrongdoing. 

The officials said it was a routine briefing that covered a number of topics and that Trump’s appearance in the documents wasn’t the focus. 

They told the president at the meeting that the files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past, some of the officials said. One of the officials familiar with the documents said they contain hundreds of other names. 

They also told Trump that senior Justice Department officials didn’t plan to release any more documents related to the investigation of the convicted sex offender because the material contained child pornography and victims’ personal information, the officials said. Trump said at the meeting he would defer to the Justice Department’s decision to not release any further files. 

The meeting set the stage for the high-profile review to come to an end. Bondi had said in February that Epstein’s client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review.” Trump said last week in response to a journalist’s question that Bondi hadn’t told him that his name was in the files.

Recommended

It's Official: James Clapper, Who Pushed Russian Collusion Hoax, Has Lawyered Up Matt Vespa
Advertisement

I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump were involved in documents related to Epstein, given that he had known the man for years; the rich often frequent similar circles. It’s knowing what belongs in the creep city pile and what doesn’t that liberal media and Democrats don’t seem to get. Some people had nothing to do with the pedophile and human trafficking nonsense, but Democrats want to ruin people’s lives, smear them irreparably, if it means getting Trump, which they won’t. 

I can’t believe that we’re reporting on hearsay vis-à-vis Trump being in the Epstein files. 

Tags:

LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's Official: James Clapper, Who Pushed Russian Collusion Hoax, Has Lawyered Up Matt Vespa
Colbert Finally Makes Us Laugh Kurt Schlichter
Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had the Perfect Tweet to for the Recent Russian Collusion Hoax Docs Matt Vespa
Is Decapitation a Job Americans Won't Do? Ann Coulter
CNN Could Hardly Keep Its Composure As Tulsi Gabbard Obliterated Obama Over Russiagate Matt Vespa
At First, My Heart Sank When This Happened to Sen. Kennedy, But It's All Good Now Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

It's Official: James Clapper, Who Pushed Russian Collusion Hoax, Has Lawyered Up Matt Vespa
Advertisement