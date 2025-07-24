We Know What Happened After Bondi Reviewed the 'Truckload' of Epstein Docs

Are you kidding me? That’s what the legacy press has been reduced to regarding the Trump-Epstein story—reporting on unverified hearsay. Yeah, it’s in the lede, and if that’s the case, this story shouldn’t have been printed at all. The needle hasn’t been moved, the story is the same, and the Epstein files case is going to be a slow drip. Not all the documents are going to be released, especially since we know what Democrats would do with them: weaponize the knowingly false documents to create another media frenzy like the Russian collusion hoax. If this party is willing to weaponize intelligence to attack their enemies, they’ll do so here.

Reportedly, Attorney General Pam Bondi reviewed the “truckload” of new Epstein documents, told the president his name is in them, but later added that the files are riddled with hearsay that cannot be corroborated. It’s not just about him, but scores of other people, along with a plethora of child pornography. This, plus the unverified information, made total disclosure impossible. Again, we know Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump knew each other, attended the same events, and were on friendly terms before the former’s 2008 conviction of trying to procure a child for sex (via WSJ):

We are at the “unverified hearsay” stage of this story. pic.twitter.com/b5AxdGZHsO — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 23, 2025

ABBY PHILLIP: Just own up to it, why doesn't he [President Trump] just do that?



SCOTT JENNINGS: Own up to what? What the Wall Street Journal calls unverified hearsay? Which is a redundant term that an editor should strike. pic.twitter.com/MaaXv5NTTe — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 24, 2025

When Justice Department officials reviewed what Attorney General Pam Bondi called a “truckload” of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein earlier this year, they discovered that Donald Trump’s name appeared multiple times, according to senior administration officials. In May, Bondi and her deputy informed the president at a meeting in the White House that his name was in the Epstein files, the officials said. Many other high-profile figures were also named, Trump was told. Being mentioned in the records isn’t a sign of wrongdoing. The officials said it was a routine briefing that covered a number of topics and that Trump’s appearance in the documents wasn’t the focus. They told the president at the meeting that the files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past, some of the officials said. One of the officials familiar with the documents said they contain hundreds of other names. They also told Trump that senior Justice Department officials didn’t plan to release any more documents related to the investigation of the convicted sex offender because the material contained child pornography and victims’ personal information, the officials said. Trump said at the meeting he would defer to the Justice Department’s decision to not release any further files. The meeting set the stage for the high-profile review to come to an end. Bondi had said in February that Epstein’s client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review.” Trump said last week in response to a journalist’s question that Bondi hadn’t told him that his name was in the files.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump were involved in documents related to Epstein, given that he had known the man for years; the rich often frequent similar circles. It’s knowing what belongs in the creep city pile and what doesn’t that liberal media and Democrats don’t seem to get. Some people had nothing to do with the pedophile and human trafficking nonsense, but Democrats want to ruin people’s lives, smear them irreparably, if it means getting Trump, which they won’t.

I can’t believe that we’re reporting on hearsay vis-à-vis Trump being in the Epstein files.