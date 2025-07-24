Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Letitia James
Meet the Anti-Trump, Russian Collusion Hoax Peddler Who's the NSA's Top Lawyer

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 24, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

The Daily Wire has unearthed something disturbing at the National Security Agency. No, it doesn’t have to do with staffers there engaging in depraved and aberrant secret sex chats. It’s something much worse: its top lawyer is a Russian collusion hoax peddler. Meet April Falcon Doss, an NSA legal lifer who took a brief sabbatical to work on the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian collusion. 

She’s also overtly anti-Trump, as Luke Rosiak noted. It shows that the Deep State’s tentacles run deep, and the president’s enemies are everywhere. We can’t get them all, especially at low-staff level, but the general counsel of the NSA—something must be done here: 

April Falcon Doss is the current general counsel for the NSA, the powerful cyber-intelligence agency, according to the agency’s website. A longtime veteran of the agency, Doss also worked as an NSA intelligence lawyer from 2003 to April 2016. But in between those two stints, she worked on the highly-partisan congressional investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

Just months into Trump’s first term as president, she took a high-level job working for Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) on the Senate Intelligence Committee, investigating supposed Russian interference in the 2016 election. Doss was the Democrats’ Senior Counsel for the committee’s Russia investigation, which conducted hundreds of interviews in its failed attempt to find evidence of conspiracy between Trump and Russia. 

The Daily Wire’s discovery of Doss’s continuing employment at the top level of the intelligence community comes as newly-revealed documents provide further evidence of unethical conduct by Democrats and the intelligence state aimed at sabotaging Trump. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard submitted a criminal referral over what she called a conspiracy of “manufactured intelligence”, and Trump has said the documents could support the prosecution of people as high up as former President Barack Obama, and his top intelligence chiefs, James Comey and James Clapper. 

Doss is a transparently partisan activist who has written publicly about her opposition to Trump. She has called for Trump to be permanently banned from social media for staging an “insurrection,” attacked Republicans for opposing a crackdown on “disinformation,” and defended the treatment of Trump aides Carter Page and Michael Flynn at the hands of the intelligence state. 

Yeah, Deep State April must go. Also, I believe that the Senate report’s star witness was Lisa Monaco, an Obama aide who was present for the December 9, 2016, meeting where Barack ordered a new intelligence assessment to include the knowingly false and unverified Steele Dossier, which set the Russian collusion hoax into motion. 

