MAGA Senator Drops Big Endorsement for Who He Wants to See Replace McConnell

Who is going to replace Mitch McConnell? The Kentucky Republican finally decided to call it a career, opting to retire at the end of this current term. Who is going to replace him? Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) tipped who he wants to succeed the aging McConnell, and his name is Nate Morris, CEO of Morris Industries.

This isn’t some vanity project—Morris is spending serious money to become the next US Senator in the Bluegrass State, making sure to attack any and all opponents who might stand in his way (via The Courier Journal):

We had 1,300 America First patriots FIRED UP in Shepherdsville this morning to hear @CharlieKirk11 and I talk about my campaign to destroy the McConnell Machine. You can watch the entire rally below! pic.twitter.com/tLb5J0ZaFT — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) June 30, 2025

Nate Morris is already spending big bucks on his 2026 U.S. Senate campaign — with 10 months to go until the primary election. The Kentucky businessman is launching a seven-figure ad buy that will run in every market statewide, including television, digital and direct mail advertising, according to Morris' spokesperson. The ad, titled "Garbage Day," is critical of outgoing Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, as well as fellow Republican candidates U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. "Mitch McConnell? He's trashed Trump," Morris says in the ad. "McConnell's boys Andy Barr and Daniel Cameron will do the same if they replace him."

NEW: Businessman @NateMorris announced moments ago on Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast that he will seek the GOP nomination to succeed Mitch McConnell in #KYSen. Morris is close w/VP JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/ReVyh9Kzxh — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) June 26, 2025

Morris made his 2026 intentions known on Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast and secured early endorsements from Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA. Now, Sen. Banks is throwing his weight behind Morris:

I’m proud to endorse Nate Morris for the U.S. Senate in Kentucky. Our families come from the same place and share the same working-class roots. Nate understands, just like I do, that America is the greatest country in the world and always worth fighting for. Nate is the America First fighter we need in the Senate. President Trump needs more allies in the Senate, and Nate Morris will never let him or Kentucky down. This is no time for squishy Republicans. Join me in supporting Nate Morris for Senate.

🚨New: Turning Point Action @TPUSA has endorsed Nate Morris @NateMorris in the 2026 Kentucky Senate Republican Primary pic.twitter.com/Ut8Q336C5y — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) June 30, 2025

In a press release, Morris said he would be ready to push the America First agenda should he become the next Senator from Kentucky.

“I’m incredibly honored to have the support of one of President Trump’s most staunch allies and one of the fiercest opponents of amnesty in the U.S. Senate,” he said. “I look forward to working with Sen. Banks to continue fighting for President Trump’s America First Agenda and delivering real wins for America’s working class who have been ignored by career politicians for far too long.”

We still have months before things get going steadily and heavily, but battle lines are being drawn.

