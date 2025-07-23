Tulsi Gabbard Just Made Obama Eat It on the Russian Collusion Hoax
VIP
What Was Operation Mongolian Beef?
Really, CNN? That's Your Trump-Epstein Bombshell?!
The Two Words This Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had for the New Comey Docs
Ted Cruz Just Proposed Legislation That Will Terrify Those Funding Riots
Imagine Thinking Stephen Colbert's Firing Is the 'Dismantling of Our Democracy'
Coast Guard Surge: New Bill Would Elevate Role in Trump’s Border Crackdown
Homan Had the Perfect Response to Hunter Biden's Criticism of ICE
VIP
How Could Nadler Ask This Question About Attacks on ICE Agents?
US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Made a Quiet but Huge Change to Its...
Pam Bondi Axes Habba's Court-Appointed Replacement
Is Texas Ready for Beto 4.0?
Air Force Issues Statement About Alarming Near Collision With Plane
Colbert Breaks His Silence About His Show Getting Cancelled
Tipsheet

CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Response to Stephen Colbert's Show Being Canceled

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 23, 2025 12:30 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

 

The irony about The Late Show with Stephen Colbert being canceled is that the reactions have been more humorous than anything this show has produced in years. A painfully unfunny show that loses tens of millions of dollars a year is getting axed, and people see Donald Trump’s fingerprints all over this, in CBS’ legal dispute with the president. Trump sued them over editing a shambolic 60 Minutes’ interview with Kamala Harris in 2024, making her seem less stunad, though it didn’t help. He won, securing a total of $36 million from the network’s brass, both old and new, in this dispute. 

Advertisement

The lefty reactions to Colbert's show being trashed have been nothing short of ridiculous. There were protests...who has time to do that?

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard Just Made Obama Eat It on the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Advertisement

First, this isn’t some authoritarian exercise. Second, get a grip.  CNN’s Scott Jennings and guest Kevin O’Leary both had good takes for why this show is getting trashed. Jennings, though, had the smackdown lines:

Look at the reporting on this on and off the record. Executives all over are saying we had to do it for financial reasons. This is a massive show with a massive staff. It’s losing a massive amount of money. This is the nature of the TV business right now. You just are not economically viable. If you’re supposed to be doing a comedy show, that’s not funny, that’s losing $50 million a year. I mean, only — only liberals, extreme liberals would think that we have to keep subsidizing partisan rants every night that are economically not viable just because. Why? It makes absolutely no financial sense. He works for a for-profit company. Don’t you have to turn a profit at some juncture? And he’s not doing it. And you know, there’s a lot of people in this general business right now who think that I exist to go after Donald Trump at all costs, But no one stops to think, do I exist to make money or not? Maybe these things aren’t compatible When you cut out half the country from your possible audience.” 

Advertisement

If you lose $50 million, you’re going to get the boot. It’s that simple.  

Colbert, stop sucking. It’s too late for that.  

Trump is still president, and your show is going away. What’s not to love about that?

Tags:

LIBERAL MEDIA SCOTT JENNINGS STEPHEN COLBERT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard Just Made Obama Eat It on the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Oh, You Knew the Liberal Media Was Going to Do This After the Russiagate Files Were Unsealed Matt Vespa
Is Texas Ready for Beto 4.0? Guy Benson
Imagine Thinking Stephen Colbert's Firing Is the 'Dismantling of Our Democracy' Jeff Charles
The Two Words This Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had for the New Comey Docs Matt Vespa
Senate Republicans Are Reopening the Clinton Email Probe Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tulsi Gabbard Just Made Obama Eat It on the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Advertisement