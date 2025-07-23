CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Response to Stephen Colbert's Show Being Canceled

The irony about The Late Show with Stephen Colbert being canceled is that the reactions have been more humorous than anything this show has produced in years. A painfully unfunny show that loses tens of millions of dollars a year is getting axed, and people see Donald Trump’s fingerprints all over this, in CBS’ legal dispute with the president. Trump sued them over editing a shambolic 60 Minutes’ interview with Kamala Harris in 2024, making her seem less stunad, though it didn’t help. He won, securing a total of $36 million from the network’s brass, both old and new, in this dispute.

The lefty reactions to Colbert's show being trashed have been nothing short of ridiculous. There were protests...who has time to do that?

Democracy is literally hanging by a thread unless Stephen Colbert can make $20 million a year telling unfunny jokes on a show that loses $50 million a year. https://t.co/F8O2W7S1wj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 20, 2025

Fmr. NPR Chief questions CBS decision to cancel Colbert:



“It's very curious...Colbert is unafraid to speak truth to power. He does it in a very bipartisan way."



I mean, c’mon 😂 pic.twitter.com/F3PNS5lwQs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

I missed Colbert’s biting commentary lampooning the president from 2021-2024. In fact, his performance then is yet another reason for his cancelation now. https://t.co/CSIhtL22oG — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 19, 2025

This post perfectly exemplifies why Colbert - theoretically hosting a late night comedy show - was canceled… https://t.co/Atn1n7ABIv — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 17, 2025

JUST IN: Leftists have taken a break from defending criminal aliens, & are now demanding Stephen Colbert’s show be saved.



Do none of these people have jobs? 😆



pic.twitter.com/auSGNXyoO1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 21, 2025

You’ll notice none of them are giving up their own shows to Colbert. Like all left-wing moralizing, the solidarity stops right at the point it would cost them anything. https://t.co/szJ9BNd5P2 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 22, 2025

Sunny Hostin on Colbert cancellation: “If the comedians are being attacked, then that means our Constitution is being dismantled."



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/BItWbvcCr8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2025

Exactly the demographic you'd think would be most gutted by Colbert's cancellation. pic.twitter.com/dn5rwkPj6U — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 23, 2025

First, this isn’t some authoritarian exercise. Second, get a grip. CNN’s Scott Jennings and guest Kevin O’Leary both had good takes for why this show is getting trashed. Jennings, though, had the smackdown lines:

.@ScottJenningsKY on CBS cancelling ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’: “Look at the reporting on this on and off the record. Executives all over are saying we had to do it for financial reasons. This is a massive show with a massive staff. It’s losing a massive amount of… pic.twitter.com/pOrJtr2AHs — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 22, 2025

Look at the reporting on this on and off the record. Executives all over are saying we had to do it for financial reasons. This is a massive show with a massive staff. It’s losing a massive amount of money. This is the nature of the TV business right now. You just are not economically viable. If you’re supposed to be doing a comedy show, that’s not funny, that’s losing $50 million a year. I mean, only — only liberals, extreme liberals would think that we have to keep subsidizing partisan rants every night that are economically not viable just because. Why? It makes absolutely no financial sense. He works for a for-profit company. Don’t you have to turn a profit at some juncture? And he’s not doing it. And you know, there’s a lot of people in this general business right now who think that I exist to go after Donald Trump at all costs, But no one stops to think, do I exist to make money or not? Maybe these things aren’t compatible When you cut out half the country from your possible audience.”

"That's not very funny. That's the problem with him. He's not funny. And by the way, if CBS bosses don't want to whack him, I'll do it for them. I'd fire that guy in 4 seconds. That guy is DUMB."



Kevin O'Leary rips Stephen Colbert. pic.twitter.com/6EF1QTfIUt — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 23, 2025

If you lose $50 million, you’re going to get the boot. It’s that simple.

Colbert, stop sucking. It’s too late for that.

Trump is still president, and your show is going away. What’s not to love about that?