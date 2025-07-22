Federal Judges Block Alina Habba’s U.S. Attorney Role

Federal judges in New Jersey have declined to extend attorney Alina Habba’s temporary role as interim U.S. Attorney, a decision that many see as politically motivated. Habba, a staunch defender of President Donald Trump and personal lawyer, has been a rising figure in legal circles, and the judiciary's refusal to keep her in the role smacks of partisan bias and an effort to sideline voices unwilling to toe the liberal establishment line.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, judges on the U.S. District Court for New Jersey chose not to extend Habba’s role as interim U.S. Attorney, which means she will not continue in that position beyond the temporary term. In practical terms, this decision ends her appointment unless a formal nomination is made and confirmed. U.S. Attorneys typically require Senate confirmation, and interim appointments can only serve for a limited time unless extended or replaced through the usual process.

After Habba’s 120-day term expired, a deputy has taken over her position, following an order from the state’s top federal judge. Desiree Leigh Grace has been appointed as the U.S. attorney for New Jersey, based on an order signed by Chief Judge Renee Marie Bumb of the District of New Jersey. The order indicates that the judges chose not to extend Habba’s interim position, which she had held since March 24.

However, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that Habba's term doesn't expire until Friday and that the "rush" to replace her "reveals what this was always about: a left-wing agenda, not the rule of law."

Critics have called the move "ridiculous" and "unacceptable," pointing out that despite being nominated months ago, Habba hasn’t even had a hearing or vote. It is worth noting that over 260 federal positions with Trump nominees are still awaiting confirmation, far more than those that have already been confirmed.

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk blamed the decision on obstructionism and laziness, urging the Republican Senate to prioritize confirming nominees, canceling recesses, or changing rules if necessary, so the administration can effectively carry out its agenda.

Editor’s Note: Alina Habba’s interim U.S. Attorney role was blocked by political obstruction, delaying her confirmation and many others.

Stay informed on this fight for justice—join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Support the effort to hold the system accountable!