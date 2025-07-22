Hunter Biden Explains How His Dad Got Obliterated by Trump...and Then Went Scorched...
Hunter Biden Confirms Who Really Stabbed His Dad in the Back. You All...
Republican Congresswoman's Latest Pitch on Her Amnesty Bill Says the Quiet Part Out...
CNN's Scott Jennings Said Trump Delivered on This Promise...and Mayhem Ensued
VIP
It's Time to Investigate and Charge the True Ringleader of the Russian Collusion...
Democrats, Please Run: Pete Buttigieg
VIP
A Joke in Canceling a Comedian Threatens Democracy, and Public Broadcasting Kicked Out...
The Commies Are Coming
Barack Obama and His Orange Jumpsuit
Zohran Mamdani’s Agenda Hurts NYC’s Kids
A Big Beautiful Win for School Choice
Echoes of 1988: The World Must Not Let Iran Repeat Its Crimes
Anti-Nuclear Cult Melts Down Over Trump’s Energy Agenda
Consequences Matter
Tipsheet

Scott Bessent: It's Time to Rethink the Entire Federal Reserve

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 22, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Does Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent want to go to war with the Federal Reserve? He’s not happy with how they’re operating. Much like his boss, President Donald Trump, who wants Fed chair Jerome Powell to lower the rates, Bessent took a hatchet to the institution and the economic establishment, adding they don’t know how to behave or analyze a high-functioning executive president. He also said they’re out of their depth, “not as economically sophisticated as President Trump.” 

Advertisement

During an interview with CNBC yesterday, Bessent said that he essentially wants to audit the Fed, wanting to see what it does well and where it falls short. He also cut into the Panicans who warned about inflation spiking under Trump and economic disaster due to the tariff policy—none of which has happened (via RCP):

What we need to do is examine the entire Federal Reserve institution and whether they have been successful.

[…] 

The Fed, as well, deals with monetary policy, regulations, financial stability. And again, I think that we should think: has the organization succeeded in its mission? You know, if this were the FAA and we were having this many mistakes, we would go back and look at, "Why has this happened?" 

I mean, look at the—as you said at the top of this broadcast—there was fear-mongering over tariffs. And thus far, we have seen very little, if any, inflation. We've had great inflation numbers. 

So, you know, I think this idea of them not being able to break out of a certain mindset—all these PhDs over there—I don’t know what they do. I don’t know what they do. 

This is like universal basic income for academic economists. 

Recommended

CNN's Scott Jennings Said Trump Delivered on This Promise...and Mayhem Ensued Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Why not review the entire institution? Perhaps we can begin if we remove Powell. 

Full interview:


Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Scott Jennings Said Trump Delivered on This Promise...and Mayhem Ensued Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris, What Possessed You to Post This? Matt Vespa
Hunter Biden Confirms Who Really Stabbed His Dad in the Back. You All Know Her. Matt Vespa
Why is No One Talking About the Somalian Gangs Taking Over Minnesota? Sarah Arnold
Republican Congresswoman's Latest Pitch on Her Amnesty Bill Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
Hunter Biden Explains How His Dad Got Obliterated by Trump...and Then Went Scorched Earth on All Dems Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Scott Jennings Said Trump Delivered on This Promise...and Mayhem Ensued Matt Vespa
Advertisement