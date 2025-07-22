Hunter Biden Explains How His Dad Got Obliterated by Trump...and Then Went Scorched Earth on All Dems

Hunter Biden is a grade-A scumbag, but you cannot say he’s not newsworthy, whether that be good or bad for his family. We all know about his frolicking with Russian prostitutes, his use of M&Ms during those trysts, which we cannot go into detail—Google at your own risk—and his crack cocaine escapades. The man also made someone at a strip club go out and buy a sex toy, but again, we digress.

The son of President Drool-in-Soup sat down for a lengthy and chaotic interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan. It lasts over three hours. The younger Biden goes after everyone, but also exhibits the elitist snobbery that’s ruined the Democratic Party brand, especially this tirade about illegal immigration that Leah touched on yesterday:

What an elitist POS. https://t.co/4QfA6RTsiA — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 21, 2025

Hunter later suggests that the reason his father got obliterated by Donald Trump in CNN’s June debate was that vegetable Joe was pumped full of Ambien. No, Joe took a wee vacation at Camp David before he got rolled by Trump. That’s a cokehead explanation for why he lost. Also, there are no records that he was prescribed the drug, and Hunter offers no timeline if the former president was prescribed the sleep aid. So, what else was Biden taking? We know this White House likely kept his prostate cancer under wraps. Did Hunter get this family into trouble again, revealing a prescription that wasn't previously known publicly? Or, is it a simple, shoddy cover story to explain how Mr. Biden was out of gas (via NY Post):

Hunter Biden appears to suggest President Joe Biden had been given Ambien before the debate last year and ended up looking like a "deer in the headlights."



There are no public records that indicate Biden was prescribed Ambien. pic.twitter.com/Xp1EL076gw — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) July 21, 2025

He really was Sleepy Joe! Hunter Biden claimed in a new interview that his father’s disastrous performance in last year’s debate with Donald Trump was due in part to Ambien. “I know exactly what happened in that debate,” Hunter, 55, told YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan in an interview released Monday on the anniversary of Joe Biden ending his re-election bid. “He flew around the world. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep and he gets up on the stage and looks like a deer in the headlights.”

Biden’s son then went scorched Earth on everyone in the Democratic Party. It’s a shooting inside the ship incident that’s worth every minute:

Hunter Biden just went off on the Democratic Party:



"Fuck him and everybody around him... George Clooney is not a fucking an actor. He's a brand."



"James Carville hasn't won a race in 40 fucking years."



"David Axelrod had one success in his political life and that was Barack… pic.twitter.com/Cdk9t29gwZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2025

He also details how easy it is to make crack cocaine:

NEW: Hunter Biden explains how easy it is to make crack and then tries to prevent himself from getting too excited about remembering how awesome it was. 😂 pic.twitter.com/iHtn4QDY1A — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 21, 2025

Wild stuff.

NEW - Hunter Biden says Elon Musk is "some motherfucker," a hypocrite on immigration, "giving us a fucking heil Hitler along the way. Are you fucking kidding me?!" pic.twitter.com/V8QjoxGvYx — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 21, 2025

Full Interview here:

