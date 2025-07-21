Hunter Biden Lashes Out Over Cheap Labor Being Taken Away in Profanity-Laced Interview

Hunter Biden lashed out at the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, arguing there would be no one to cook, clean and do landscaping if they are all deported.

In a wide-ranging, profanity-laced interview with Andrew Callaghan, the former first son took issue with Democrats who believe American concerns about illegal immigration need to be addressed.

“F*** you,” he said. “How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your f****** table? Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your fucking garden. Who do you think is here by the f****** sheer f****** just grit and will that they figured out a way to get here because they thought that they could give themselves and their families a better chance. And he’s somehow convinced all of us that these people are the f****** criminals?”

Critics recalled a time when he was all too happy to blame "illegals."

Hunter Biden blamed tossing his gun into a trash can near a school on illegal immigrants. https://t.co/jmkyYwUEyo pic.twitter.com/kWOJVLbAw4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2025

In the interview, Biden also said if he were president he'd demand deported illegal immigrants sent to El Salvador be returned.

Is Hunter Biden sniffing powdered milk? pic.twitter.com/S1ulOhgN2L — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 21, 2025

Biden then went after Democrats, especially those who have been critical of his father.

Yikes.

