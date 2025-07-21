VIP
Tipsheet

Hunter Biden Lashes Out Over Cheap Labor Being Taken Away in Profanity-Laced Interview

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 21, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Hunter Biden lashed out at the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, arguing there would be no one to cook, clean and do landscaping if they are all deported.

In a wide-ranging, profanity-laced interview with Andrew Callaghan, the former first son took issue with Democrats who believe American concerns about illegal immigration need to be addressed. 

“F*** you,” he said. “How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your f****** table? Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your fucking garden. Who do you think is here by the f******  sheer f******  just grit and will that they figured out a way to get here because they thought that they could give themselves and their families a better chance. And he’s somehow convinced all of us that these people are the f****** criminals?”

[Editor's Note: The following clips and tweets contain profanity]

Critics recalled a time when he was all too happy to blame "illegals."

In the interview, Biden also said if he were president he'd demand deported illegal immigrants sent to El Salvador be returned. 

Biden then went after Democrats, especially those who have been critical of his father. 

Yikes. 

HUNTER BIDEN

