Latest Russian Collusion Docs Will Reportedly Detail Clinton Aides Colluding With Deep State, Obama WH

Last week saw a massive document dump that reconfirmed what we knew about the Russian collusion hoax. It was a deep state, legacy media, and Democrat plot to undermine the first Trump presidency. Former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-FBI Chief James Comey are now subjects of investigation over their conduct regarding their operation. The next question is when James Clapper and Barack Obama will be roped into that probe. Obama especially since his fingerprints are all over this mess.

It was Obama who held that infamous December 9, 2016, meeting, in which he ordered James Clapper to create a new intelligence assessment, one that backed up the Moscow collusion myth. There was ample evidence that Russia didn’t have the capabilities to interfere in our elections, which was going to be the consensus until new guidance was issued. It was here that the debunked and unverified Steele Dossier was included in the assessment, which gave credibility to Russian disinformation. The dossier was a Clinton campaign opposition research project. They hired ex-MI6 spook Christopher Steele to compile this document, which formed the basis for the Russian collusion hoax.

DEVELOPING: I'm told there are texts/emails indicating Hillary Clinton campaign aides directly coordinated with the Obama White House, NSC, State Dept and Intelligence Community officials in efforts to dig up dirt tying Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin in July 2016 ...developing... — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 20, 2025

DEVELOPING: More declassified Russiagate docs set to drop this week with,among other things,additional details about how Obama's dirty spooks hid how they used the dossier as "evidence" against Trump from not only the American people but many of their own intelligence analysts... — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 20, 2025

HOWLER OF THE DAY: Ex-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who personally lobbied for Hillary's dossier to be used in the ICA and FISAs, claims: "The Russia investigation was conducted scrupulously, according to long-established procedures [and] was pursued for principled reasons." — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 20, 2025

NEW: This from a Pulitzer-winning former Washington Post investigative reporter: "The [Russiagate] documents that came out in the past week are jaw-dropping. It's rare to see such slam-dunk evidence of a conspiracy." — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 20, 2025

BREAKING: New doc reveals Ben Rhodes attended hi-level Dec 9, 2016 WH Sit Rm meeting ordered by Obama to cook up intel against Trump related to Russia. Rhodes is suspected of later leaking unmasked intercepts of Gen. Flynn to the WaPo. His brother David's now taking over CBS News — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 20, 2025

BREAKING: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said, "We have whistleblowers coming out of the woodwork" -- inclg intelligence analysts who worked on Obama and Brennan's fraudulent ICA and are "disgusted" by what happened -- and their affidavits will be provided to DOJ — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 20, 2025

Not that we wouldn’t have been surprised by this latest development, but the newest trove will show how Clinton campaign aides colluded with the Obama White House, State Department, and other agents of the deep state to find dirt on Trump. As Paul Sperry noted last night, “I'm told there are texts/emails indicating Hillary Clinton campaign aides directly coordinated with the Obama White House, NSC, State Dept, and Intelligence Community officials in efforts to dig up dirt tying Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin in July 2016.”

He also quoted a former investigative reporter for the Washington Post who said that the Russian collusion documents released by Tulsi Gabbard last week were “jaw-dropping.”

“It's rare to see such slam-dunk evidence of a conspiracy,” this reporter said.

Of course, clowns like disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will always say the book did this counterintelligence probe. So, this part about Ben Rhodes’ alleged role in the operation is kosher, Andy?

New doc reveals Ben Rhodes attended hi-level Dec 9, 2016, WH Sit Rm meeting ordered by Obama to cook up intel against Trump related to Russia. Rhodes is suspected of later leaking unmasked intercepts of Gen. Flynn to the WaPo. His brother David's now taking over CBS News…

And yes, after the December 9 meeting, targeted media leaks were part of the operation to generate as much chaos as possible for the Trump transition team. Whistleblowers are also reportedly coming out of the woodwork—stay tuned, everyone.

