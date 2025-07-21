Today, We Celebrate the Greatest Decision Joe Biden Ever Made During His Failed...
Tipsheet

Latest Russian Collusion Docs Will Reportedly Detail Clinton Aides Colluding With Deep State, Obama WH

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 21, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Last week saw a massive document dump that reconfirmed what we knew about the Russian collusion hoax. It was a deep state, legacy media, and Democrat plot to undermine the first Trump presidency. Former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-FBI Chief James Comey are now subjects of investigation over their conduct regarding their operation. The next question is when James Clapper and Barack Obama will be roped into that probe. Obama especially since his fingerprints are all over this mess.  

It was Obama who held that infamous December 9, 2016, meeting, in which he ordered James Clapper to create a new intelligence assessment, one that backed up the Moscow collusion myth. There was ample evidence that Russia didn’t have the capabilities to interfere in our elections, which was going to be the consensus until new guidance was issued. It was here that the debunked and unverified Steele Dossier was included in the assessment, which gave credibility to Russian disinformation. The dossier was a Clinton campaign opposition research project. They hired ex-MI6 spook Christopher Steele to compile this document, which formed the basis for the Russian collusion hoax. 

Here's the Smoking Gun Clip Regarding the Curious Case of Adam Schiff's Residency Matt Vespa
Not that we wouldn’t have been surprised by this latest development, but the newest trove will show how Clinton campaign aides colluded with the Obama White House, State Department, and other agents of the deep state to find dirt on Trump. As Paul Sperry noted last night, “I'm told there are texts/emails indicating Hillary Clinton campaign aides directly coordinated with the Obama White House, NSC, State Dept, and Intelligence Community officials in efforts to dig up dirt tying Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin in July 2016.” 

He also quoted a former investigative reporter for the Washington Post who said that the Russian collusion documents released by Tulsi Gabbard last week were “jaw-dropping.” 

“It's rare to see such slam-dunk evidence of a conspiracy,” this reporter said.  

Of course, clowns like disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will always say the book did this counterintelligence probe. So, this part about Ben Rhodes’ alleged role in the operation is kosher, Andy? 

New doc reveals Ben Rhodes attended hi-level Dec 9, 2016, WH Sit Rm meeting ordered by Obama to cook up intel against Trump related to Russia. Rhodes is suspected of later leaking unmasked intercepts of Gen. Flynn to the WaPo. His brother David's now taking over CBS News… 

And yes, after the December 9 meeting, targeted media leaks were part of the operation to generate as much chaos as possible for the Trump transition team. Whistleblowers are also reportedly coming out of the woodwork—stay tuned, everyone. 

