Kamala Harris Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of Her Shambolic Presidential Run

Former Vice President Kamala Harris decided to rip open some raw wounds today. She posted that it was the one-year anniversary of her becoming a political standard bearer. Joe Biden opted to exit the 2024 race, arguably the greatest decision he made during his presidency. He then coronated his very unqualified vice president to take on the cause, which also served as a middle finger to those Democrats who forced him out—it’s clear that Obama, Pelosi, and other top Democrats wanted a mini-primary to decide who would replace Biden. The former president's endorsement of Harris ended all of that.

So, Harris decided to remind her fellow Democrats that today marked when Donald Trump returned to his old job? She really thought this was a good idea?

One year ago today, I began my campaign for President of the United States. Over the 107 days of our race, I had the opportunity and honor to travel our nation and meet with Americans who were fighting for a better future. And today, millions of Americans continue to stand up for our values, our ideals, and our democracy. Their courage and resolve inspires me. Whether you are attending a protest, calling your representatives, or building community, I want to say: Thank you. We are in this fight together.

Harris is mulling a run for governor in California, and the reception has reportedly been rather cool. She’s a terrible campaigner, awkward in interviews, and has a limited grasp of the issues. Ms. Harris is also known for being someone who doesn’t like to make tough decisions, which is what you want to hear about a future leader.

Anyway, thanks for reminding us about the train wreck you became, Kamala.