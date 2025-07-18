Why the Left Will Be the Ones Melting Down Over the WSJ's Trump-Epstein Story

The only time I felt this level of disappointment was after watching Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. This was the movie that was in development hell for over a generation, the follow-up to The Last Crusade, and it features a scene where Dr. Jones gets nuked while hiding in a fridge—and survives. Jumping the shark got a new iteration with that film. Are you kidding me? I wasn’t rooting for the Trump-Epstein story to be true, but I was curious. Everyone was on edge for hours, as there were reports that some major publication had an exposé about President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, with documentation. What could it be?

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump purportedly sent Epstein a birthday card for his 50th birthday in 2003. It was “bawdy,” accompanied by a doodle. The paper says they have the letter but won’t publish it. It’s the Russian collusion hoax all over again. While the MAGA movement was splintered online over how the Trump administration handled the Epstein files, it quickly reunited since not even the most ardent critic of the Trump Justice Department could stomach this piece of trash reporting.

This actually does look like a retarded hoax. pic.twitter.com/3qdCg6GaMq — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) July 17, 2025

The funniest part about the WSJ hit job is that Democrats are melting down over no one buying it.



Well… they bought into it.



But these are the same people who bought into the narrative that Joe Biden wasn’t in complete decline. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 18, 2025

There is no smoking gun, just a past run-in Trump had with Epstein before their 2008 falling out, which was also the year when Epstein was convicted of trying to procure a child for prostitution. We’re not melting down. Those who might, and likely already have, are the Left, since we no longer trust the legacy press, and these stories disintegrate in nanoseconds. We’re not buying it, and the usual suspects are the only ones peddling it as fact. It’s an ‘as expected’ reaction, especially after we’ve moved on from Russiagate.

Even MSNBC realizes this WSJ article is complete and utter BS.



They were shocked when they learned @elonmusk even cast doubt.



The oxygen has been pulled from this narrative in minutes, thanks to @X pic.twitter.com/8YaAWql1PY — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 18, 2025

Even non-conservative reporters noted that this story had the opposite effect of what liberal America was hoping for vis-à-vis splintering the MAGA movement. In one night, the media got MAGA back together, and Congress passed the rescissions package, which gutted PBS and NPR. Talk about a boomerang to the face:

🤔Counterintuitive take: This WSJ story just might be the best thing to happen to Trump since the Epstein story exploded.



For the first time, those who most vocally criticized him/his admins for not releasing enough info, are now rallying to his support. (At least for now... we… — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) July 18, 2025

This WSJ story just might be the best thing to happen to Trump since the Epstein story exploded. For the first time, those who most vocally criticized him/his admins for not releasing enough info, are now rallying to his support. (At least for now... we shall see if this holds.) Seemed unlikely just a few hours ago, but looks like Trump is getting some in MAGA to embrace his new favorite phrase: the "Epstein hoax." A reminder that nothing unites Republicans more than complaints about the media!

This makes me very much doubt the authenticity of the materials cited in the WSJ story. pic.twitter.com/Mfnv0aXWVa — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 18, 2025

And the reactions from the anti-Trump GOP wing, who are just Democrats at this point, were also deliciously entertaining. I mean, you cannot make some of this stuff up. If you’re asking that many questions about the story, maybe that means it’s a trash article.

That WSJ story is also written like they have much more in the barrel. Folks are kidding themselves if they think WSJ didn’t expect the “I’ll sue you!” and “It’s fake!” responses. More to come, I’m sure. So many people are going to look so stupid for carrying this guy’s water. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) July 17, 2025

Kudos to the WSJ team who resisted legal threats from the president to do journalism about the president. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) July 17, 2025

Where is this letter from Trump to Epstein being kept now? Why can't we see it?



The WSJ story says their reporters reviewed the image which, at some point, was examined by DoJ.



The story is unclear who is in possession of these files now. But they have been seen by the… — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) July 17, 2025

"Draw me like one of your Wall Street Journal hit pieces, Donald." pic.twitter.com/WpZvDt44bm — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 18, 2025

Also, what?!

Legacy Media Off The Rails: MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell floats insane theory that JD Vance is trying to force Trump out of the presidency over “Birthday Letter"



"JD Vance, the person who would move up to the presidency if this issue becomes so difficult that it drives Donald… pic.twitter.com/p21jHKLApn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 18, 2025

