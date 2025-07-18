Former CNN Host: WSJ's Trump-Epstein Story Is a Total 'Hack Job'
Why the Left Will Be the Ones Melting Down Over the WSJ's Trump-Epstein Story

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 18, 2025 6:55 AM
The only time I felt this level of disappointment was after watching Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. This was the movie that was in development hell for over a generation, the follow-up to The Last Crusade, and it features a scene where Dr. Jones gets nuked while hiding in a fridge—and survives. Jumping the shark got a new iteration with that film. Are you kidding me? I wasn’t rooting for the Trump-Epstein story to be true, but I was curious. Everyone was on edge for hours, as there were reports that some major publication had an exposé about President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, with documentation. What could it be?  

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump purportedly sent Epstein a birthday card for his 50th birthday in 2003. It was “bawdy,” accompanied by a doodle. The paper says they have the letter but won’t publish it. It’s the Russian collusion hoax all over again. While the MAGA movement was splintered online over how the Trump administration handled the Epstein files, it quickly reunited since not even the most ardent critic of the Trump Justice Department could stomach this piece of trash reporting.  

There is no smoking gun, just a past run-in Trump had with Epstein before their 2008 falling out, which was also the year when Epstein was convicted of trying to procure a child for prostitution. We’re not melting down. Those who might, and likely already have, are the Left, since we no longer trust the legacy press, and these stories disintegrate in nanoseconds. We’re not buying it, and the usual suspects are the only ones peddling it as fact. It’s an ‘as expected’ reaction, especially after we’ve moved on from Russiagate.  

Even non-conservative reporters noted that this story had the opposite effect of what liberal America was hoping for vis-à-vis splintering the MAGA movement. In one night, the media got MAGA back together, and Congress passed the rescissions package, which gutted PBS and NPR. Talk about a boomerang to the face: 

This WSJ story just might be the best thing to happen to Trump since the Epstein story exploded.  

For the first time, those who most vocally criticized him/his admins for not releasing enough info, are now rallying to his support. (At least for now... we shall see if this holds.)  

Seemed unlikely just a few hours ago, but looks like Trump is getting some in MAGA to embrace his new favorite phrase: the "Epstein hoax."  

A reminder that nothing unites Republicans more than complaints about the media! 

And the reactions from the anti-Trump GOP wing, who are just Democrats at this point, were also deliciously entertaining. I mean, you cannot make some of this stuff up. If you’re asking that many questions about the story, maybe that means it’s a trash article. 

Also, what?!

