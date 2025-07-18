Republicans Flip the Script on Democrats' Epstein Files Bill

It was a busy week on the Hill and a frenetic week for the Trump White House. The Jeffrey Epstein saga has engulfed the political landscape, but with the rescission package's passing, along with a slew of appropriations bills, like defense, it’s likely you missed this vote in the underbelly of the Capitol. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) wants the Epstein files released, as does President Trump who, on Thursday, finally gave the green light for Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all credible evidence relating to the disgraced New York financier, namely the grand jury testimonies. The president was not pleased to be dealing with this issue, rightly suggesting that it was distracting from his numerous successes on Capitol Hill. But after The Wall Street Journal published a shoddy and totally bogus hit piece on Trump last night regarding his relationship with Epstein, he made it clear he wants the Justice Department to release the credible files on the matter.

Advertisement

Democrat Ro Kanna thought he was being smart by introducing a resolution to release the documents. Every GOPer voted against it to prevent Democrat control over that process, which would be ripe for abuse. But then, the GOP flipped the script and passed their own version that stops the attempt at a new Steele dossier Russian collusion hoax game, and guess what—the Dems voted no. In the end, their true motivations were exposed.

The difference between the Republican amendment and the one proposed by House Democrats is that it trashes documents that are unverified or knowingly false. If you wish, you can refer to this as the Steele Protocol—a guardrail against the dissemination of fake news, which would lead to further shambolic stories like the one published in The Wall Street Journal last night.

The Wall Street Journal published a hatchet job article with a FAKE “birthday letter” that is supposedly from 2003.



This is like the Steele Dossier that kickstarted “the Russia, Russia, Russia” Hoax all over again.



The WSJ refused to show us the letter and conceded they don’t… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 18, 2025

That story revolved around a message purportedly sent to Epstein by Trump in 2003 for the former’s 50th birthday. We don’t know if the letter even exists—the paper never published it and admitted to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt that they didn’t have it in their possession when asked to produce a copy. To boot, one of the reporters is a Main Justice alum, an outfit run by Glenn Simpson’s wife. Mr. Simpson founded Fusion GPS, which compiled the Steele Dossier, which formed the basis for the Russian collusion hoax.

The House Republican amendment on the Epstein files prevents such spurious information from being released, which would be weaponized by the gullible and Trump-deranged media establishment. It’s about sticking to the facts, whereas House Democrats want all the noise in the hopes that this story will splinter the MAGA movement. It won’t. If anything, The Wall Street Journal piece reunited the online segments of the Trump coalition who were dismayed and irked by the lack of disclosure. Everyone knows the story reeks of fake news, and the only people who ate it up are some of the most anti-Trump degenerates in the country; the anti-Trump GOP-wing (who are really Democrats) were all about this story. Hilariously, some undercut their own position when they asked so many questions about the letter. Again, maybe that’s a sign that the story is trash, for whoever is driving this clown car.

Kudos to the WSJ team who resisted legal threats from the president to do journalism about the president. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) July 17, 2025

Where is this letter from Trump to Epstein being kept now? Why can't we see it?



The WSJ story says their reporters reviewed the image which, at some point, was examined by DoJ.



The story is unclear who is in possession of these files now. But they have been seen by the… — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) July 17, 2025

Advertisement

The good news is that the Journal piece is a dud so that we can nip this in the bud. But no doubt, the Democrats want more stories like this to launch a Russian collusion hoax 2.0-like media frenzy. Never again is ingrained in the Rules Committee’s vote—we’re not going to allow unverified documents to be weaponized like they were during the first Trump presidency.

To the shock of no one, every Democrat on the Committee voted against it because they don’t want the truth. House Democrats tried twice to set off this powder keg and have been blocked every time.

We’re done playing games. Ms. Bondi will have to go to court to have the grand jury testimony unsealed, and even then, it may not happen, as Ghislaine Maxwell’s case is currently under appeal before the Supreme Court. Maxwell was Epstein’s right-hand woman, who is serving a 20-year sentence for a slew of crimes for conspiring to sexually abuse minors.

We’ll see what happens. There will be a redaction process, but there is now uniformity regarding document disclosure: all credible evidence can be released.

The operative word is credible.

Editor’s Note: Join the fight to tell the truths the liberals want hidden in their chase to destroy President Trump.

Join Townhall VIP today and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership!