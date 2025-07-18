President Trump Scores Another MAJOR Win
Tipsheet

Oh, No Wonder Why That WSJ Trump-Epstein Birthday Card Story Is Bogus

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 18, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It dropped. The Wall Street Journal dropped their much-anticipated Trump-Epstein story, and if there was a word that goes beyond underwhelming, it would reside there. It was the biggest dud since Geraldo opened Al Capone’s vault. Here’s the gist: Trump purportedly wrote Jeffrey Epstein, the dead disgraced New York financier, a message for his 50th birthday in 2003. 

It was “bawdy,” accompanied by doodles and the like. We don’t know if this letter even exists because the Journal didn’t publish it. They also told White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt that they didn’t even possess it. The ghost of the Russian collusion hoax has reappeared. Yet, we know why this was a trash story, besides the media having an elite track record in getting their scoops wrong about this man. Second, the odds of those scoops being dead wrong increase when the reporter, Joe Palazzolo, has a byline. 

Susan Crabtree has more: 

The Wall Street Journal reporter who broke the “blockbuster” story alleging a letter Trump wrote to Epstein for his 50th birthday included some tawdry elements previously worked for Main Justice (his only prior reporting experience listed in his bio).  

Main Justice was Glenn Simpson’s wife’s publication. Simpson founded Fusion GPS, which was paid by Hillary Clinton/the DNC (through Perkins Coie) to produce the Steele Dossier at the center of the Russian hoax against Trump.  

Both Glenn Simpson and his wife, Mary Jacoby, worked for the Wall Street Journal before launching their own enterprises. 

Oh, and there’s this:

It all makes sense now. Nice try, man, but no one is buying this stuff.

