Oh, No Wonder Why That WSJ Trump-Epstein Birthday Card Story Is Bogus

It dropped. The Wall Street Journal dropped their much-anticipated Trump-Epstein story, and if there was a word that goes beyond underwhelming, it would reside there. It was the biggest dud since Geraldo opened Al Capone’s vault. Here’s the gist: Trump purportedly wrote Jeffrey Epstein, the dead disgraced New York financier, a message for his 50th birthday in 2003.

It was “bawdy,” accompanied by doodles and the like. We don’t know if this letter even exists because the Journal didn’t publish it. They also told White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt that they didn’t even possess it. The ghost of the Russian collusion hoax has reappeared. Yet, we know why this was a trash story, besides the media having an elite track record in getting their scoops wrong about this man. Second, the odds of those scoops being dead wrong increase when the reporter, Joe Palazzolo, has a byline.

The Wall Street Journal published a hatchet job article with a FAKE “birthday letter” that is supposedly from 2003.



This is like the Steele Dossier that kickstarted “the Russia, Russia, Russia” Hoax all over again.



The WSJ refused to show us the letter and conceded they don’t… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 18, 2025

Susan Crabtree has more:

#BREAKING SCOOP re:

TRUMP’S ALLEGED EPSTEIN BDAY LETTER: The Wall Street Journal reporter who broke the “blockbuster” story alleging a letter Trump wrote to Epstein for his 50th birthday included some tawdry elements previously worked for Main Justice (his only prior reporting… https://t.co/Osa4jYsvV0 pic.twitter.com/BukMUhegt6 — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) July 18, 2025

The Wall Street Journal reporter who broke the “blockbuster” story alleging a letter Trump wrote to Epstein for his 50th birthday included some tawdry elements previously worked for Main Justice (his only prior reporting experience listed in his bio). Main Justice was Glenn Simpson’s wife’s publication. Simpson founded Fusion GPS, which was paid by Hillary Clinton/the DNC (through Perkins Coie) to produce the Steele Dossier at the center of the Russian hoax against Trump. Both Glenn Simpson and his wife, Mary Jacoby, worked for the Wall Street Journal before launching their own enterprises.

Oh, and there’s this:

Wow, the @WSJ reporter behind the Trump-Epstein story was conveniently behind bogus Stormy Daniels reporting too.



He was credited for “helping set in motion the first criminal prosecution of a former president” by @NYMag. pic.twitter.com/qWlDE4bs9o — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) July 18, 2025

It all makes sense now. Nice try, man, but no one is buying this stuff.

