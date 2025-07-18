Former CNN Host: WSJ's Trump-Epstein Story Is a Total 'Hack Job'

NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo doesn’t mince words about how he feels about The Wall Street Journal’s Trump-Epstein story—it’s a total hack job. He also understands why the president is currently infuriated. The article is a smear job, meant to insinuate that Trump’s past run-ins with the disgraced late New York financier might lead to something more. It’s a blatant and laughable attempt to say without saying that Trump is in the Justice Department’s Epstein files, albeit without any evidence.

Advertisement

🚨NEW: Chris Cuomo *TORCHES* WSJ over Trump-Epstein story🚨



"I get that he's p*ssed off. And he's not wrong. This Wall Street Journal piece is a hack job!"



"He says he didn't write the birthday letter that they're ascribing to him to Epstein for his 50th birthday. I mean, it's… pic.twitter.com/ffvA5ztPud — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 18, 2025

“It’s so stupid,” Cuomo said of the story.

"The Epstein story is about abusing kids who didn't have the power or agency to do anything about it, that rich and powerful people may have known it was going on, and they got away with it,” he added. “It's not that Trump liked a scumbag."

The core of the Wall Street Journal piece is that Trump penned a “bawdy” birthday message to Epstein in 2003 for the latter’s 50th birthday. It doesn’t pass the smell test. First, the letter isn’t even in the piece. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt even suggested that the publication might not have it, as they refused to produce it when asked. They also admitted it's not in their possession:

The Wall Street Journal published a hatchet job article with a FAKE “birthday letter” that is supposedly from 2003.



This is like the Steele Dossier that kickstarted “the Russia, Russia, Russia” Hoax all over again.



The WSJ refused to show us the letter and conceded they don’t… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 18, 2025

The Wall Street Journal published a hatchet job article with a FAKE “birthday letter” that is supposedly from 2003. This is like the Steele Dossier that kickstarted “the Russia, Russia, Russia” Hoax all over again. The WSJ refused to show us the letter and conceded they don’t even have it in their possession when we asked them to verify the alleged document they’re basing their ENTIRE fake story on. When has President Trump ever spoken like the conversation alleged in the fake WSJ story? That’s not at all how he speaks or writes. The WSJ knowingly published false information to smear the President of the United States. As I said at the podium today, there is a coordinated Hoax by the Democrats and Fake News to smear President Trump — as we’ve seen throughout both of his terms.

Trump might have written a birthday card, but likely didn’t, is the big media scoop we were waiting for yesterday. My word, guys. That’s not even the story.

"The letter is meaningless,” added Cuomo. “You put out the piece anyway. And there's no light on what really matters."

Couldn’t have said it better. Would he have said this if he were still at CNN? Probably not, he wouldn’t have been allowed to.

Advertisement

Show us the letter, Wall Street Journal, if it even exists.

This WSJ hit piece was so bad, it’s already uniting all the factions within MAGA again.



Nothing brings people together like the fake news media running a garbage story. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 18, 2025

This makes me very much doubt the authenticity of the materials cited in the WSJ story. pic.twitter.com/Mfnv0aXWVa — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 18, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!