BREAKING: Trump's Rescissions Package Approved by Congress

It’s finally passed and heading for President Trump's desk for signature. The recissions package has made it over the finish line in a 216-213 vote in the House. It had to be bounced back from the Senate, which passed it on a 51-48 vote, as the upper chamber had made slight adjustments to it during the vote-a-rama process. The GOP has slim majorities in Congress, but they’re getting the Trump agenda through.

Advertisement

216-213:House approved the Trump WH's 1st round of DOGE spending cuts, $9B in foreign aid & public broadcasting from previously approved funding by Congress. Republicans Fitzpatrick (PA) & Turner (OH) voted No. Senate passed the recissions package 51-48; Now heads to Pres. Trump. https://t.co/zYxRL20jVZ pic.twitter.com/2ZrH6AFpgB — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) July 18, 2025

It’s not easy, the infighting is annoying, and Republicans who’d rather get attention than work to get Trump’s bills through are peak irritation. Before this vote, House Republicans bungled a bill providing regulations on cryptocurrency. That wasted 36 hours of appropriation time, and that’s with this rescissions package in the backdrop —a slate of cuts totaling around $9 billion that had to be passed by July 18.

🚨 BREAKING



The rescission package is heading to President Trump’s desk, defunding NPR, PBS, and USAID.



U.S. House passes the package on a 216-213 vote, with two Republicans, Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Mike Turner, voting no. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2025

And yes, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) had to whine and delay the inevitable. It was no eight-plus hour magic minute show which occurred before the reconciliation package was sent to President Trump’s desk, but it once again shows that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD) know how to keep things together. It’s not perfect, but we got tax cuts, illegals kicked off Medicaid, the southern border secured, and now $9 billion in cuts secured. It’s a start for something more significant down the road.

Vote #2. Vote on the rule for rescissions. But it does a lot.

- The rule PASSES the bill. It is self-deeming.

- Here is that text. https://t.co/uVb0gLBxwr — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 18, 2025

NOW: House is voting on final passage of the $9 billion immediate spending cuts or "rescissions" bill.



In this are:

- $1.1 b in cuts to public broadcasting, totally eliminating planned federal funding for two years.

- $7.9 b in cuts to foreign aid.



If passed, goes to POTUS. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 18, 2025

Another reconciliation package and recissions package are in the works, which is why Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) voted against it. We’ll deal with the usual suspects again, but for now, recessions are through.

Advertisement

spotted at the US capitol ahead of the midnight rescissions vote pic.twitter.com/lTwiB6qzD4 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 18, 2025

🚨 POTUS — “HOUSE APPROVES NINE BILLION DOLLAR CUTS PACKAGE, INCLUDING ATROCIOUS NPR AND PUBLIC BROADCASTING… REPUBLICANS HAVE TRIED DOING THIS FOR 40 YEARS, AND FAILED….BUT NO MORE.” pic.twitter.com/f8Yfp0WEtP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!