BREAKING: Trump's Rescissions Package Approved by Congress

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 18, 2025 12:01 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It’s finally passed and heading for President Trump's desk for signature. The recissions package has made it over the finish line in a 216-213 vote in the House. It had to be bounced back from the Senate, which passed it on a 51-48 vote, as the upper chamber had made slight adjustments to it during the vote-a-rama process. The GOP has slim majorities in Congress, but they’re getting the Trump agenda through. 

It’s not easy, the infighting is annoying, and Republicans who’d rather get attention than work to get Trump’s bills through are peak irritation. Before this vote, House Republicans bungled a bill providing regulations on cryptocurrency. That wasted 36 hours of appropriation time, and that’s with this rescissions package in the backdrop —a slate of cuts totaling around $9 billion that had to be passed by July 18.  

And yes, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) had to whine and delay the inevitable. It was no eight-plus hour magic minute show which occurred before the reconciliation package was sent to President Trump’s desk, but it once again shows that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD) know how to keep things together. It’s not perfect, but we got tax cuts, illegals kicked off Medicaid, the southern border secured, and now $9 billion in cuts secured. It’s a start for something more significant down the road.  

Another reconciliation package and recissions package are in the works, which is why Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) voted against it. We’ll deal with the usual suspects again, but for now, recessions are through. 

