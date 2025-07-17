GOP Rep Went Nuclear on Top Biden Aide Who Refused to Answer Any Questions About Joe

These aides aren’t saying much, but they’re telling us everything about Joe Biden’s health. He was being held together with spit, wire, and a half-pack of bubble gum. We knew his mental health was severely degraded, which is why his pardons’ legitimacy is being questioned—it’s possible that the former president wasn’t cogent when these documents were signed. His doctor, Kevin O’Connor, pleaded the Fifth recently. Biden was likely suffering from prostate cancer throughout his presidency, but it wasn’t disclosed.

Anthony Bernal, Jill Biden’s ‘work husband,’ also took the vow of silence yesterday. He can’t answer any questions relating to the former president and his health, and for good reason. Because we all know Biden was drooling in his soup for four years (via Fox News):

Watch Biden WH advisor Anthony Bernal plead the 5th to questions about Biden’s health, mental acuity, and who made the decisions in the WH.



David Hogg claimed in undercover footage that Anthony was the one running the WH.



Anthony IS the coverup. pic.twitter.com/iSGtgkXdyv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 16, 2025

A top aide to former first lady Jill Biden refused to answer GOP investigators' questions on Wednesday as the House Oversight Committee probes whether senior ex-White House aides covered up signs of former President Joe Biden's mental decline. Anthony Bernal, former assistant to the president and senior advisor to the first lady, was compelled for a July 16 closed-door deposition after missing a previously agreed-upon interview date late last month. His scheduled sit-down came and went quickly, however. Bernal apparently pleaded the Fifth Amendment to the questions asked by House staffers, a source familiar told Fox News Digital. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., quickly confirmed Bernal invoked his right against self-incrimination in comments to reporters alongside committee member Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who was also present.

Rep. Donalds was infuriated, adding that yesterday might spur him to haul every Biden staffer before Congress:

🚨WOW: @ByronDonalds sat through the deposition of Anthony Bernal — Jill Biden's senior advisor.



What he heard has him FIRED-UP about subpoenaing ALL BIDEN STAFFERS.



He's even calling for Kamala Harris and Jill Biden to testify.



This is HUGE 🔥 This scandal might go DEEPER… pic.twitter.com/FHSKxdlvH9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2025

Longtime Biden aide Annie Tomasini was also served with a subpoena to testify before Congress about Joe Biden’s health. We should expect another Fifth Amendment episode. She’s set to appear on July 18 (via NY Post):

House Republicans on Tuesday subpoenaed Joe Biden’s former deputy chief of staff to answer questions about the 46th president’s cognitive decline — and possible abuse of the presidential autopen to approve executive orders and pardons. Annie Tomasini, a longtime aide to Biden who got her career start serving as his press secretary when he chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as Delaware’s senior senator, will now be deposed Friday after her lawyer requested the official document compelling her appearance. “With no forewarning, on July 14, your counsel requested a subpoena to compel your appearance on July 18,” the subpoena’s cover letter from House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) to attorney Jonathan Su stated.

Who the hell was running the country?

