Ted Cruz Makes an Ironclad Case for the Gutting of Federal Funds to NPR and PBS

The debate about Trump’s $9 billion rescissions package continues, but the votes should be there to pass it, despite the unnecessary heartburn induced by Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). All three voted against advancing the bill and starting the formal debate. Vice President JD Vance had to break the ties. This bill should pass easily since we only need a simple majority, but congressional Republicans are adept at doing everything the hard way.

Right now, the Left is having a fit over the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio being gutted in the package. We have a slew of sloppy talking points, most notably the claim that people will die forever if NPR and PBS are gutted. How would people get alerts for natural disasters? Not from these outlets, which have never been the source for such information. No one says, ‘oh my God, hurricanes, lets tune into PBS.’ No one. They must sink or swim like the rest of us who can’t suckle off the government teat.

PBS has made a habit of passing off Democratic Party talking points as “journalism,” from Biden’s supposed mental fitness to Hunter’s “Russian disinformation” laptop, from Trump’s “Russian collusion” to “mostly peaceful protests.” https://t.co/4YgcXPO7Al pic.twitter.com/qB4ckbeHlV — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2025

PBS Chief Paula Kerger: “I can't make any sense of an argument that we are somehow biased in any way."



"People often struggle to come up with examples of what really they're talking about."



On a gaslighting scale of 1-10, this is a solid 11. pic.twitter.com/kzo02y2FOB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2025

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took arguments for keeping PBS and NPR subsidized to the woodshed, saying Americans shouldn’t be forced to subsidize biased left-wing propaganda. They can watch MSNBC for free.

🔥CRUZ: “If you wanna watch left-wing propaganda, turn on MSNBC — but the taxpayers should NOT be forced to subsidize it!”



Senator @SenTedCruz is nailing PBS & NPR. pic.twitter.com/GZnBemYtGP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2025

Amen.

'Beautiful Ted' with a crisp pass for the touchdown here. We should not be giving taxpayer dollars to news outlets that hate us and America.

