Shut Up, Mike Pence

What is Mike Pence doing? Sir, the party rejected you in 2024, you didn’t win the nomination—didn’t that clue you in on the state of the Republican Party? Not because the former vice president spewed outright nonsense about the GOP and Trump. The best is how he tried to walk the line here, claiming he supports the reconciliation package but added that Donald Trump, the leader of the GOP, hasn’t changed the party (via The Hill):

Former VP @Mike_Pence: I would have no problem voting for President Trump's "one big, beautiful bill."



Telling @KateBolduan: Trump "has changed aspects of the agenda of the Republican Party. But I don't think he's changed the Republican Party." pic.twitter.com/1UXKYNqAUS — CNN News Central (@NewsCentralCNN) July 10, 2025

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday he doesn’t think President Trump has completely changed the Republican Party, shrugging off populist sentiment in the GOP as “a minority voice.” “I think President Trump, as presidents should, has changed aspects of the agenda of the Republican Party, but I don’t think he’s changed the Republican Party,” Pence said on “CNN News Central.” Pence said his sense is that Republican voters are still connected by their commitment to conservative principles. “I’ve been traveling around this country over the last four years, speaking with everyday Americans, on everything from book tours to my own campaign for president,” Pence said. “And what I’ve heard again and again is the deep commitment that Republican voters have to a strong national defense, American leadership in the world, fiscal responsibility, pro-growth policies, the right to life and traditional values.”

First, Pence, to the shock of no one, gets populism wrong. The amendment didn’t pass, so it was not included in the reconciliation bill, but Sen. Susan Collins’ (R-ME) push to increase funding to rural hospitals got solid GOP support. It likely would’ve led to some tax increases, but that’s a sign of change, Mike. The Republican Party is a multi-racial, working-class party. Raising taxes to fund rural health care might be in the cards. These people cannot afford to take off work to travel hours to medical centers in more densely populated areas.

If he truly thinks the party’s base is still the 2012/Tea Party era, he’s hitting Hunter Biden’s crack pipe. Trump’s GOP can smash through the blue wall, and he’s done it twice in the past three elections. Pence’s GOP cannot. They don’t win Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, or Michigan. They don’t sweep all seven swing states in 2024.

Pence is either willfully ignorant or has caught Liz Cheney syndrome, where you cannot adapt to a changing Republican Party. Mike, Trump has taken the Obama coalition away from Democrats—that’s not a significant change? That doesn’t happen unless Trump transforms the GOP for the better, enticing those former Democratic elements to vote Republican.

The GOP base isn't keen on unfettered free trade anymore. Tariffs are not viewed as anathema; I don't know what Pence is talking about.

Also, dude, you’re not going to be president ever. Retire and do something else.

