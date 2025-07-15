Notice What's Wrong About This ABC News Tweet About the Biden Autopen Fiasco

The tweet says one thing, but the article suggests something else. The New York Times had an interview with former President Joe Biden about the autopen fiasco, which has become the subject of a high-profile investigation at the Department of Justice. Was Joe cogent when he signed off on the pardons and commutations, which numbered in the thousands in the twilight of his failed presidency? Biden said he approved signing off on the clemency petitions, yet top aides admit they approved pardons writ large.

Emails on this matter are being reviewed. Some pardons are now legally questionable due to Biden’s mental state. It wouldn’t be shocking if some were signed with the autopen when the former president was physically at the White House. Now, ABC News says, “Former President Joe Biden, in an interview with The New York Times published Sunday, said that he personally made every clemency and pardon decision during the last few weeks of his presidency — including those made with an autopen.”

Yeah, but in their story, this is what follows:

This is a wild thing to tweet when your underlying article makes clear that Biden didn’t actually do this. https://t.co/W4ua5zdSFm pic.twitter.com/0ddUguDfSC — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 14, 2025

Former President Joe Biden, in an interview with the New York Times published on Sunday, said that he personally made every clemency and pardon decision during the last few weeks of his presidency -- including those made with an autopen. However, he and aides told the Times that some decisions for large batches of pardons were based on broad categories that various people fell into, not based on reviewing individuals on a case-by-case basis. Biden said he approved the categories and standards for choosing who to pardon. "I made every single one of those. And -- including the categories, when we set this up to begin with," Biden said of the clemency and pardon decisions.

That’s a lie, kids. It’s a lie. The media haven’t learned a thing from 2024. The man lies: he lied about not pardoning Hunter, lied about his health, and lied about his cancer diagnosis. The worst is that for weeks, the media went on a mea culpa tour, saying they should have been more inquisitive and aggressive about the president’s health instead of taking his word on everything. Well, you’re doing it again, folks.

Joe Biden is a serial liar, a failed president, and someone who willy-nilly allowed his staff to dole out pardons to people. The command structure they established for this process was insane.

And the media still can’t get it right. Biden’s doctor pleaded the Fifth last week over inquiries into Biden’s health, you clowns. You think Biden is going to say I was drooling in my soup and didn’t know what was going on, which is the truth.

