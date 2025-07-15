Ex-MSNBC Analyst Highlights What's Missing From the NYT Piece on the Biden Autopen Scandal

The New York Times had a lengthy article about the Biden autopen scandal. They interviewed Joe Biden, who assured them that he personally signed off on all clemency petitions. Biden said he wouldn’t pardon Hunter, said he was fit for office, and said his son Beau died in Iraq, or heavily insinuated he was a combat fatality, which is perilously close to stolen valor. The man lies—and the media knew it, admitted it when the mental health façade was brutally shattered in the 2024 election. And yet, they continue to believe everything this man says.

Ex-MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin torched the Times, adding that there’s no Republican quoted in the story. There’s no legal expert cited in the story either. If Biden had been a Republican, you bet the Democrats would have littered the pages with quotes about how these are impeachable actions.

🚨NEW: @MarkHalperin *RIPS* NYT for omitting key voices from new Biden autopen article🚨



"Biden is now taking the position that he could delegate pardons, right? That's the position they took in the story."



"So what do law professors think about that? What do Republicans think… pic.twitter.com/ATegMyBUwP — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 14, 2025

The Times’ position is that Biden was maybe okay to delegate pardon authority. That’s highly irregular, especially with someone with known and reported cognitive issues.

“They'd have some hysterical law professor saying this is an impeachable offense, and they'd have a Republican saying this needs to be investigated,” said Halperin.

“It's absent from the story. It's madness,” he added.

Agreed, Mark, but we also know why The New York Times left those parts out.

