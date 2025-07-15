Notice What's Wrong About This ABC News Tweet About the Biden Autopen Fiasco
Tipsheet

Another Anti-Trump Narrative Just Imploded

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 15, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrats told me that the American people are against Trump’s reconciliation package that cuts taxes, kicks illegals off Medicaid, and secures the southern border. The media magnified the ‘unpopular’ narrative, and like clockwork, it’s wrong. Seventeen of the twenty-one core tenets of the bill have popular voter support, and that’s according to the Harvard/Harris poll:

So, when 80 percent of a bill is popular, what is it? It’s not unpopular. Democrats already think they have this fight won, with this trite talk about Medicaid being cut. It’s being cut for illegals and lazy Americans who don’t get off the couch. If Democrats want to fight for illegals soaking up federal benefits and able-bodied persons too lazy to find work, then so be it. You’ll lose. There are bits of this narrative collapsing, too. 

Some Democrats, like Rep. Richie Torres (D-NY), tried to claim that there are no illegal aliens on the government dole. That’s the crease, and the GOP should hit it when the midterm season hits full stride. The Congressional Budget Office even knows that illegals are on Medicaid. Be disciplined, be prepared, and attack. The debate over this bill will not be respectful or fun. The GOP will need to strike hard with the katana here, and not be a bunch of panicans like some folks.

Hold the line, and show no mercy.  

