The Boston Red Sox Are Feeling the Trump Effect

The Boston Red Sox are on a run, and it’s happening when teams should be coming out of whatever funks they’re in as we head into the dog days of summer, where we get to have a better picture of which teams will be playing October baseball. For sure, games now matter more, obviously, and it couldn’t come at a better time for the Red Sox, who clinched their 10th straight win yesterday. President Trump knows why—the team hasn’t lost since their July 3 visit to the White House.

Advertisement

It wasn’t because Boston won a World Series or anything. The team was in DC playing the Nationals for a three-game series and wanted to stop by as they had the day off (via Fox News):

President @realDonaldTrump welcomes the Boston Red Sox to the Oval Office 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GbYGcXiwmU — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) July 3, 2025

The Red Sox made an impromptu visit to see Trump at the White House July 3. Typically, teams will visit the White House after winning a championship to celebrate with the president. In this case, the team dropped by because it was in Washingtonm, D.C., for a game against the Nationals and had a day off. Trevor Story, Justin Wilson, Abraham Toro, Romy González, Connor Wong, Greg Weissert, Wilyer Abreu, Garrett Whitlock, Brennan Bernardino and Rob Refsnyder all shook hands with Trump in the Oval Office. "The team toured the White House today as part of their family road trip to D.C.," a team spokesperson said, via MassLive. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been critical of Trump in the past to the point he opted out of visiting the White House in 2019 to commemorate the team's 2018 World Series title.

And now, they beat the Tampa Bay Rays last night, sweeping them in a four-game series. It’s the first 10-game winning streak for Boston since 2018.