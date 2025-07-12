Wait...That's Why the NYT Raced to Get Their Mamdani Race Hoax Story Published

Zohran Mamdani’s racial hoax is only the tip of the iceberg on this guy, but it’s in keeping with the Democrats’ penchant for getting caught trying to game the system. How many race hoaxes have been busted in the past decade? The hate crime hoax from Jussie Smollett is Super Bowl-caliber.

For Mamdani, he tried to pass off as Black and Asian when applying to Columbia University, explaining he did that because his ethnic background is too rich for one box or something. The New York Times published the story, but it appears it was done to prevent conservative activist Christopher Rufo from doing more damage with his scoop on the subject (via Semafor):

Bummer to get scooped, but kudos to my friends at the New York Times for being first to publish the story https://t.co/SSOw62Hnxa — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 7, 2025

The afternoon before a long holiday weekend isn’t always the best time to drop a major scoop. But the New York Times did not want to wait to publish its story about Zohran Mamdani’s application to Columbia University in 2009, in which the paper reported that the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor then identified his race on a form as both “Asian” and “Black or African American.” Mamdani is of South Asian ethnicity and was born in Uganda. The story, published late last week, came as the result of the release of hacked Columbia University records that were then shared with the Times. The paper believed it had reason to push the story out quickly: It did not want to be scooped by the independent journalist Christopher Rufo. Two people familiar with the reporting process told Semafor that the paper was aware that other journalists were working on the admissions story, including Rufo, a conservative best known for his crusade against critical race theory. In a message, Rufo confirmed to Semafor that he had been reporting out the piece before the Times published its version of the story. Rufo said that he would be publishing additional details about the incident on his Substack in the coming days. A spokesperson for the paper declined to comment on whether Rufo’s reporting prompted the paper to push the piece out on Thursday, and pointed Semafor to a statement it first provided to the Columbia Journalism Review outlining its reason for publishing the piece.

It’s bad—disqualifying if we’re playing the Left’s rules. But there’s more insanity from this guy, like how his father thinks we should de-stigmatize suicide bombings, and how rich out-of-state progressives are filling his campaign war chest. Rather fitting for someone who calls himself a BMW Bolshevik.

“Suicide bombing needs to be understood as a feature of modern political violence rather than stigmatized.”



These are the words of Zohran Mamdani’s father, a current professor at Columbia. pic.twitter.com/YhlLtZf6hV — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 10, 2025

Some of New York’s wealthiest financiers are uniting against Zohran Mamdani, with a plan to raise $20 million to fight the socialist — WSJ — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 10, 2025

Nov, 2020: Mamdani describes himself as a “BMW Bolshevik" pic.twitter.com/zDpcTbTTxF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2025

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

