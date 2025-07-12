Scott Jennings Slaps Down All Who Tried to Shame Him for Being a Trump Republican

Who are these losers? The liberals on the panel are one thing, but these sad, anti-Trump Republicans who must realize by now that we don’t want them around. They don’t get it, they can’t see the forest for the trees, and they’re so wrapped up in character nonsense that they’ve opposed crucial conservatuve action items because Trump is at the held. They've become Democrats.

No one cares about Trump’s personality anymore; the 2024 elections should’ve settled that. The look on former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan’s face is amazing; he’s clearly seething that Trump has transformed the GOP for the better. CNN's Scott Jennings laid it all out, noting that most of the GOP platform hasn’t changed since Reagan, except for tariffs and trade. It should be noted that Democratic voters are also not keen on free trade anymore. Former Vice President Mike Pence resurfaced this week to declare essentally that Trump really didn't change the GOP all that much, which was the topic of this segment.

Watch as an entire panel of leftists attempt to shame Scott Jennings for supporting President Trump.



"Very respectable Republicans would probably not even shake hands with the Scott Jennings that's sitting here." pic.twitter.com/ZRm3U5zUkb — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 11, 2025

Interesting how they’re now using the Bible to somehow justify letting just anyone into the country.



pic.twitter.com/xcr3FBQPqr — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 12, 2025

Duncan was obviously adamant that Trump does not remind him of Ronald Reagan. That’s fine, dude. We don’t care. Those days are over, and Reagan is dead. Part of what held the GOP back was his addiction to nostalgia vis-à-vis the Reagan era. He slaughtered Jimmy Carter and Walter Mondale, and in 1984, got tens of millions of Democrats to vote Republican. Reagan was great, but times change. The parties change, and the GOP is a multi-racial working class party that can shatter the blue wall in elections, sweep swing states, and did gangbusters with demographics I was told were liberal locks for generations.

He tried to shame Jennings for being a Trump Republican—he failed miserably.

Go away, anti-Trump Republicans. You lost, your people suck, your message suck, and you’re perpetually addicted to losing. Also, who the hell are these people? Networks are having on no-name lieutenant governors to attack us—yawn.

We won; you lost. The party is better. This administration is getting the economy back on track, is getting inflation under control, is on the precipice of historic peace in the Middle East, destroyed Iran’s nuclear program, brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, ended the war between Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo, more new trade deals looming, egg prices are down, gas prices are down, and is rebuilding our military.

How much more winning do you want? I’m also not tired of it.

The old GOP is dead, like Sonny Corleone riddled with bullets on the causeway.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

