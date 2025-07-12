Read the Note Some Laid Off State Department Staffer Left Behind. It's Hilarious.

The Trump administration can go forward with its plans to drastically reduce the number of government workers, as people are learning that there is no such thing as a job for life. No, they’re not special, but these people and the media are treating these planned layoffs as if these people were the first Americans ever fired from a job.

Tens of millions have endured similar circumstances or worse, which is why these sob stories about laid-off workers having mental breakdowns are rightly ignored. No one cares—we’ve all been fired before. Get over it. At the State Department, at least 1,000 people are getting a pink slip (via NYT):

The Trump administration began firing more than 1,000 State Department employees on Friday, as it moves to downsize the federal government’s diplomatic arm in what critics say is a risky retreat from America’s global engagement. The layoffs are part of a reorganization plan devised by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who says his department is too costly, cumbersome and ideological. Continuing President Trump’s drive to slash a federal work force he inherently distrusts, the job cuts will drain the department of expertise and batter the morale of those who remain, critics say. But the plan also has global implications, veteran diplomats say. It refocuses American diplomacy around Mr. Trump’s narrow and transactional sense of the national interest while downgrading priorities such as human rights, democracy and refugees. In doing so, critics argue, it undermines a moral purpose that, however imperfectly and inconsistently applied, has been a source of pride for generations of Americans and has distinguished the United States from more coldblooded global competitors such as Russia and China. Democrats and diplomats also warned on Friday that Mr. Rubio’s plan to cut the department’s U.S.-based work force by about 17 percent, including through about 1,400 layoffs announced on Friday, would leave the department short handed — especially after the recent elimination of the U.S. Agency for International Development, whose relatively few surviving programs will be transferred to the State Department. Career bureaucrats will always make excuses to keep the federal payrolls bloated. To Trump’s credit, he doesn’t care. Trump won the election; he’s going to do it his way. And this saga, leads to this note which led to someone posted before they left. It reconfirms what we knew about these government workers:

“Resist fascism”—get a grip, please. First, odd that this person would share this with PBS, which I was told isn’t biased. There’s a reason some deep state wannabe shared this image with an outlet, which doesn’t need further explanation. Second, these reactions can only mean it was the right decision:

A State Department employee shared with PBS News an image from inside the department. The image includes a piece of paper taped to a mirror with the words, "Colleagues, if you remain: RESIST FASCISM. Remember the oath you vowed to uphold."



The State Department is firing around… pic.twitter.com/iq8Geg9p3s — PBS News (@NewsHour) July 11, 2025

Susan Rice? Benghazi Susan is weighing in and complaining, which means speed up the layoffs.

Dear State Department Employees:



Google "at will employee."



There.



Now you know how the ~170mm workers in the civil sector who pay your salaries feel.



You're welcome.



Your pal,

CP — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 12, 2025

These career American diplomats served our country well, were non-partisan and did not deserve to be fired at the height of their careers. We’ll be weaker without them. Historic mistake. https://t.co/VXhIsqLdHX — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) July 12, 2025

This is literally superpower suicide.



These are some of the most talented public servants doing critical work.



Champagne corks are popping in Beijing and Moscow after they already emptied the wine cellars celebrating the end of USAID. https://t.co/NHLY5XujgM — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) July 12, 2025

