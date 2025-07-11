What Happened in Camarillo, CA Arguably Led to an Assassination Attempt on ICE Agents

We’ve gone beyond leftists being annoying and hysterical regarding disrupting Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. It’s now domestic terrorism. ICE conducted a raid on a cannabis farm in Camarillo, California, which devolved into a total circus. They tried to block vehicles, used human chain antics, and were being overall annoying. Then, things got violent. Video clearly shows an anti-ICE activist shooting at federal agents during the mayhem (via ABC 7):

🚨NOW — Protestors CLASH with ICE as they conduct an immigration raid across a MARIJUANA farm in LA.



It appears tear gas and smoke bombs were thrown into the crowd.



Helicopters, police officers, ICE agents, and military vehicles are at the scene. pic.twitter.com/vLTlg6xL5T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 10, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Pink haired protesters are ramming Mexican flags into the tires of U.S. military vehicles & smashing the flagpoles against the windows — amid an immigration raid at a cannabis farm in Camarillo, CA.



Idiots. Arrest them. pic.twitter.com/RDDJDnUXGb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 10, 2025

BREAKING: Left-wing terrorist appears to open fire on ICE agents during raid at farm in SoCal



How long before an officer is assassinated by one of these lunatics?!



pic.twitter.com/lTTtJQtJOM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 11, 2025

Federal agents conducted an immigration enforcement operation at an agricultural area in Ventura County on Thursday that led to a clash with demonstrators. The operation was taking place at Glass House Farms along Laguna Road near Camarillo. AIR7 was over the scene surrounded by fields as federal agents formed a line across the street. Glass House Farms bills itself as the largest cannabis growing operation in the world. At one point, a group of protesters were seen facing off with agents, some of whom threw smoke canisters towards the growing crowd. "We were speaking our mind like we can as U.S. citizens. We got tear-gassed... I got hit with a paintball. This is not OK," said one demonstrator. "This is what we need to be doing as people -- coming together against them, the tyranny. They are evil."

It’s astounding how unglued the Left has become in less than a generation. These people think that arresting those who break the law is tyranny and evil. The only folks who would agree are drug cartel members, mob bosses, and serial killers—people who break the law.

We’re expected to trust these people with voting. No. I do not and cannot.

To recap:



- Federal agents conduct massive op at Camarillo marijuana farm.

- Politicians push false narrative food workers & children are being raided.

- Feds disclose they have criminal judicial warrant for harboring aliens.

- Protester appears to shoot gun at agents.

-… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 11, 2025

