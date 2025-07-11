Apparently, Killing Jews Is Now Part of the Dems' 'Big Tent' Philosophy
ICE Raid in Camarillo, CA Devolved Into a Total Circus
The Roots of Leftist Rage
Log Off Social Media and Return to the Real Things
Americans Trading Climate Alarmism for Energy Abundance
DHS Has a Question for Newsom After Who Was Found Working at California...
VIP
Here's How Many Illegal Aliens Need to Be Arrested Each Day Just to...
The Palestinians: It's Complicated
The Gender Gap Grows Wider and Wider
John Kerry: Trump Was Right About the Border
How to Destroy a City Without Bombs: Mamdani’s Rent Control Plan
A Bold First Step in Dismantling the National Firearms Act
WHO’s Sin Tax Scheme Is a War on the Working Class
US Support for Israel Remains Strong
Tipsheet

Rashida Tlaib's Unhinged Tweet Got Slapped Down By This GOP Senator With a Simple Note

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 11, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Okay, we get it, Rashida: you’re left-wing and insane. You’re also privileged to represent a district in Michigan that’s equally unspooled. You can say these things—lies, really—and get away with it. It doesn’t mean you’re not going to get wrecked in the process. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) stepped in it regarding the latest Supreme Court decision on the federal workforce; they gave the Trump administration the green light, for now, to move forward with their plans to drain the swamp.  

Advertisement

Tlaib had a meltdown:

This illegitimate SCOTUS continues to do Trump’s bidding, allowing him to take a wrecking ball to federal agencies and fire thousands of federal workers who provide the services our families rely on. We need to end this court’s corrupt grip on our democracy. 

It got slapped with a community note because it was an 8-1 decision, which Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) also pointed out to the Michigan Democrat 

The case referenced in this post was decided 8-1 with long-tenured and consistently liberal Justices Kagan and Sotomayor joining the majority. Justice Sotomayor even wrote a concurring opinion detailing why the dissenting opinion of Justice Brown-Jackson was in error. 

Recommended

The Roots of Leftist Rage Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

Like Justice Jackson, Talib got cooked, though Jackson’s drubbing was still worse because Tlaib expects Republicans to bash her. Jackson got bulldozed by Sonia Sotomayor in the opinion.  

Tags:

SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Roots of Leftist Rage Victor Davis Hanson
This Dem Rep Tried to Slip in This Lie About Medicaid, but Scott Jennings Was Ready Matt Vespa
Apparently, Killing Jews Is Now Part of the Dems' 'Big Tent' Philosophy Matt Vespa
ICE Raid in Camarillo, CA Devolved Into a Total Circus Matt Vespa
You'll Never Guess What the Dem Senator Who Got Manhandled by Federal Agents Is Pushing for Right Now Matt Vespa
They Thought This Woman Could Do This? The 2024 Kamala Memos Are Damning and Hilarious Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Roots of Leftist Rage Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement