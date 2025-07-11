Rashida Tlaib's Unhinged Tweet Got Slapped Down By This GOP Senator With a Simple Note

Okay, we get it, Rashida: you’re left-wing and insane. You’re also privileged to represent a district in Michigan that’s equally unspooled. You can say these things—lies, really—and get away with it. It doesn’t mean you’re not going to get wrecked in the process. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) stepped in it regarding the latest Supreme Court decision on the federal workforce; they gave the Trump administration the green light, for now, to move forward with their plans to drain the swamp.

Tlaib had a meltdown:

This illegitimate SCOTUS continues to do Trump’s bidding, allowing him to take a wrecking ball to federal agencies and fire thousands of federal workers who provide the services our families rely on. We need to end this court’s corrupt grip on our democracy. https://t.co/gnafo3JOW8 — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) July 9, 2025

It got slapped with a community note because it was an 8-1 decision, which Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) also pointed out to the Michigan Democrat

The case referenced in this post was decided 8-1 with long-tenured and consistently liberal Justices Kagan and Sotomayor joining the majority. Justice Sotomayor even wrote a concurring opinion detailing why the dissenting opinion of Justice Brown-Jackson was in error.

FACT: The so-called "illegitimate" SCOTUS that's "doing Trump's bidding" literally ruled 8-1 in this case. But, don't let the truth get in the way of a good story. https://t.co/2FCF7Zt78i pic.twitter.com/mHKsMsAZi3 — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) July 9, 2025

Like Justice Jackson, Talib got cooked, though Jackson’s drubbing was still worse because Tlaib expects Republicans to bash her. Jackson got bulldozed by Sonia Sotomayor in the opinion.