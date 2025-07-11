Apparently, Killing Jews Is Now Part of the Dems' 'Big Tent' Philosophy

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), also known as Temu Obama, is an ineffective leader. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has a better institutional grasp, but he’s been hated more than ever for caving on the government shutdown circus last spring. There is no Democrat who is viewed as a good leader among liberals. The communications skills, once envied, are now a shambles, which was accentuated by Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin essentially saying that those who wish to kill Jews could be ushered into the party’s “big tent.”

Top Democrats are being asked about how they feel about Zohran Mamdani and his past controversial attitudes towards the state of Israel. It’s now confirmed: Democrats are the antisemitic party, who apparently think that having those who wish death upon Jewish people is a winning political move (via Fox News):

WATCH: Asked about Zohran Mamdani’s refusal to condemn the “globalize the intifada” slogan, DNC chair Ken Martin says Democrats are “a big tent party.” pic.twitter.com/ct5bXiFHPl — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 10, 2025

When your "big tent" includes candidates who are cool with "globalize the intifada." https://t.co/e9MiaQSioG — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) July 10, 2025

After Mamdani's monumental upset in the Democratic primary election for New York City mayor over former Governor Andrew Cuomo, he garnered backlash for refusing to condemn a phrase used to describe violent Palestinian uprisings against Israel. The slogan, "globalize the intifada," has become a rallying cry for anti-Israel protesters in the United States ever since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attacks against hundreds of innocent Israelis. "There's no candidate in this party that I agree 100% of the time with, to be honest with you. There are things that I don't agree with Mamdani that he said, but at the end of the day, I always believe, as a Democratic Party chair in Minnesota for the last 14 years and now the chair of the DNC, that you win through addition," Martin said during a Wednesday interview with PBS NewsHour. "You win by bringing people into your coalition. We have conservative-Democrats, we have centrist-Democrats, we have labor-progressives like me, and we have this new brand of Democrat which is the leftists," Martin continued. "We win by bringing people into that coalition and at the end of the day, for me, that's the type of party we're going to lead. We are a big tent party." Martin conceded that sometimes this type of coalition building "leads to dissent and debate," but, he noted, such "differences of opinion" should be celebrated and recognized as a way to move the party forward.

No, Ken, it shows that Democrats haven’t learned a thing from the 2024 election—this is why you keep losing, man. The Democrats never cease to amaze regarding the levels of insanity they’re willing to go to avoid upsetting people. Suppose national Democrats are too scared to make moves to marginalize elements within the base who ascribe to views about Jewish people that aren’t so dissimilar from the Nazi Party. In that case, it’s time to retire and let the GOP run the show full-time. That presents another set of issues, but our side isn’t chanting about killing Jews, throwing bricks at police, and now shooting at ICE agents.

This party is one bad acid trip, akin to that hellacious boat ride in Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.