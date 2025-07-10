They Thought This Woman Could Do This? The 2024 Kamala Memos Are Damning And Hilarious

If you read the four memos drafted by the Kamala Harris campaign, it can be summed up in two words: ‘you’re sucking.’ I don’t care that Harris had a bifurcated timeline. The Democratic base was animated against Donald Trump, they were going to vote Democratic not matter who was on the ticket, and any vice president worth a damn could’ve have made that work. Thank God it didn’t, with the Democratic Party forcing Biden to take an unqualified, unaccomplished, and overall awkward liberal US Senator from California, whose 2020 campaign was so atrocious she didn’t even make it to the Iowa Caucuses.

For years, Kamala has been a train wreck, incapable of going off-script, and coming across as aloof with that God-awful cackle. The way she infantilized voters, along with being incapable of grasping the issues—yes, Kamala, we know Ukraine is in Europe—only compounded issues for Democrats as their 2024 operation continued to fall apart. This woman was going to lead the charge to victory. No way, but what if she listened to the memo her campaign drafted for her on a path forward (via Playbook):

Where Harris went wrong: Before we get to 2026, here’s a little more from 2024. The Kamala Harris campaign was presented with a series of memos in its final stages setting out a clear strategy for winning over independent and “soft” Republican votes — but chose a strikingly different path, a new book out today on the 2024 campaign reveals. The confidential documents, written in the final weeks of the campaign by Dem official Maria Comella, warned the current strategy was not working. “It doesn’t give reason to vote for Harris,” she said in one of a series of memos to campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon. Comella encouraged Harris to appeal to Republicans by differentiating herself from President Joe Biden and acknowledging where the Democratic Party had been wrong, such as “missing the mark” on urban crime, transitioning too quickly to electric cars and neglecting border security. And there’s more: The memos urged Harris to get herself onto the Joe Rogan podcast, and warned her not to make Jan.6 the final focus of her campaign with a speech at the Ellipse. (So much, as they say, for that.) So could Harris have won with a different strategy?

Doubtful. The Democrats were a mess, viewed as uncaring, condescending, and out-of-touch. Voters never forgot that the Biden administration told them they didn’t understand the border and don’t know how the economy works. They returned the favor by kicking this clown car out of the 1600, and putting a real president—Trump—back in. What’s also funny about these memos is that I’m not sure Kamala would even read them. She was notorious for ignoring her staff’s work, like drafting memos, and other documents the prepped her to carry out her duties. It led to the toxic environment that engulfed the vice president’s office.

The Rogan memo is especially hilarious because she doesn’t have the bandwidth to pull this off. There’s a level of authenticity and intelligence that comes with going on Rogan. Harris would’ve been eaten alive, as this podcast, as you know if you’ve listened, is merciless to those who stick to scripts and talking points. Might as well paint a target on your back if you want to do that with Rogan:

Acknowledge people feel strapped economically even if the numbers say otherwise. - Messaging: - Looking back, it’s clear that prices were going up, not just here, but around the world and I think people felt we didn’t hear them – that we were blind to it. We weren’t, but I understand this has created a disconnect and a lack of trust. - Looking at gas prices…the Exxon and Hess mergers might have moved too quickly. We need to take a tougher look at oil and gas mergers. - Admit the Biden administration should have focused on border security from day one. Don’t waste time defending what has happened. Acknowledging what people feel about this (even if the reality is more complicated) allows you to look forward. - Messaging: - Looking back it’s clear that…the Biden administration was too slow to recognize and get ahead of the problem. We should have been focused on the border from day one. - What matters now is what we do going forward. In a choice between myself and Donald Trump, I am the only one who is going to work with Congress to add more border patrol agents, increase inspections at the border to stop drugs from coming into the country and bring fairness to the system.

The entire memo is essentially a repudiation of the Biden agenda, which was unacceptable. Joe even told Harris, ‘No daylight,’ regarding how she had molded her campaign; Joe felt his legacy was of historic caliber, but it was actually a heap of crap.

Also, admitting the economy was rocky, even if the numbers don’t say so, underlines the Democratic Party’s most glaring issue: they talk down to people. The patronizing attitude of this crew of elite morons was unparalleled—you guys created the economic mess. That’s what the numbers and the American people writ large felt rightly which is why your asses got kicked out.

This portion of the Comella memo made me laugh:

What Does Change Mean? First, in Value and Tone: - Trust in decision-making. Demonstrate she is willing to listen to people like me and take me into account when she is president. This sets up a framework for why the Vice President has the positions she does today. You can learn from having met with different people and being exposed to different experiences. Listening can lead you to a different viewpoint.

Too late, kids. It’s a well-known fact that Kamala dislikes making tough decisions and tries to avoid situations that would require her to do so, which is what voters want to hear concerning the next commander-in-chief. Under President Kamala, Iran would've likely possessed nuclear weapons under her watch. We dodged a bullet.

Also, this unicorn quest to persuade Trump skeptic Republicans was peak mirage chasing: those voters are now called Democrats.

Also, who thought Liz Cheney would be a benefit for this operation? And this Bret Baier memo was obviously not followed; that interview was a bloodbath.

Kamala needed to possess charisma, a command of the issues, good communication skills, and a presence to have a shot. She possessed neither. She had a presence in the sense that she was viewed as a harbinger of an impending public relations fiasco that was about to unfold.

There wasn’t a single poll where Harris led President Trump. The American people had made up their minds long before Hurricane Kamala arrived.