I Don't Want Him on My Show: Chris Cuomo Torches Chris Murphy Over Texas Flood Post

Ever since Chris Cuomo left the stuffy confines of CNN, he’s been better. I disagree with him most of the time, but there’s been some more level-headed, dare I say, great segments. It’s funny when you don’t follow the dreadful business model of a notoriously anti-Trump network. The ex-CNN host wanted to have Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on his program, but now he doesn’t, explaining that the Connecticut liberal’s post after the floods in central Texas was atrocious.

Advertisement

“Democratic Senator Chris Murphy — I've been trying to get him on the show. Now I don't want him,” said Cuomo. “You really think that's what your constituents want. For you to take a cheap shot at dead kids to score points against Trump,” he added.

🚨NEW: Chris Cuomo BLASTS Dem Sen. Chris Murphy over blaming Trump for Texas flooding🚨



"Democratic Senator Chris Murphy — I've been trying to get him on the show. Now I don't want him."



"You really think that's what your constituents want!? For you to take a cheap shot at… pic.twitter.com/vtzVEH105p — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 9, 2025

Murphy, who is one of the most elitist snobs on the Hill, has been on a tear, posting some of the most laughably, rapidly debunked takes on social media. He was wrong about the Iranian nuclear program not being damaged—he’ll never admit it, but he was. And now he’s blaming Trump for the floods. The tweet exudes condescension, in addition to being entirely incorrect. The National Weather Service hasn’t been cut; they had extra staffers, and warnings were issued hours in advance.

Murphy is elite at knowing absolutely nothing and getting bulldozed by the facts which never comport to his anti-Trump worldview. Sorry, man, this is why you people keep getting beaten.