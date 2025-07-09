There's Someone Else Who Should Be Investigated Over the Russian Collusion Hoax, But...
Tipsheet

Did You See Hakeem Jeffries' Latest Social Media Trainwreck?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 09, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) needs to find something else to do besides leading House Democrats because he’s atrocious at it. Like Kamala Harris, without a script, this man is lost. It’s not hyperbole: he’s someone in the middle of the woods with no compass lost—a person in a canoe with no paddle. He’s good at moral victories, which do little to help the Democratic Party rebuild, a point that no one is crying about. There’s a reason why he’s Temu Obama.

His latest social media post is something to behold, for all the wrong reasons. The image is so heavily photo-shopped that it’s bending. It’s a photo of him standing by a bench, captioned “Home Sweet Home,” with a geotag for Brooklyn, New York. I can’t believe he didn’t delete it (via NY Post): 

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has been called a “massive clown” for posting what appears to be a terribly doctored photo of himself on Instagram. 

The New York Democrat shared an image from Brooklyn with the caption “Home Sweet Home” — with the bench he is leaning against wildly warped around his hips. 

“You’ve got a terrible social media team, my man. Work on those editing skills,” photographer Kiel Phillips commented in response. 

“Bro why did you photoshop your hips? Or are park benches in [Brooklyn] wavy like that?” asked Petey Pablo. 

Jeffries was also called out by John Dorsey, the fitness influencer known as Goob who regularly spotlights those who edit their images to misrepresent their physiques online. 

Scott Bessent Couldn't Stay Quiet Over This Atrocious Smear of the Trump Reconciliation Bill Matt Vespa
Dehydrated Derek Jeter seems to be content with letting this ridiculous post ride—that’s the leader of House Democrats, everyone. It’s emblematic of his tenure, to be honest. Recycling absurd attack lines, stale talking points, outright lies, and hoping no one notices. Even on social media, he posts a lie and thinks he can get away with it. It’s sloppy stuff. 

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES

