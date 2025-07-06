This Progressive Delivered a Brutal Fact Check for Those Politicizing the Texas Floods

You know the saying: a broken clock is right twice a day. For former Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner, a firebrand progressive and Bernie Sanders supporter, who is the perfect person to be an MSNBC guest, she holds that honor today in the aftermath of the devastating and tragic floods in Central Texas. The damage is immense, with the death toll surging toward 100 dead as storms ripped through Kerr County and swelled the Guadalupe River 25-plus feet in less than two hours.

🚨 Fox’s @JoeConchaTV on Texas media coverage: “We keep seeing other networks talking about there not being the proper staffing at the National Weather Service in that area. They actually had twice the number of staffers on as they normally would. So if you’re going to find… pic.twitter.com/FUH1CvB1dZ — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 6, 2025

No, there were not.



The local NWS office had 5 meteorologists on duty instead of the normal 2 because they anticipated the storm being an issue. There were no staffing shortfalls “in the region.” https://t.co/RSiGVvl0SO — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 6, 2025

AP: Weather service had extra staffers on duty during Texas flooding emergency.https://t.co/DP0Hw2xh6R https://t.co/2Lz92UZzO9 pic.twitter.com/V4Keeoz1xZ — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) July 6, 2025

This is a disgusting and false smear.



Even WIRED knows you are wrong.



"Meteorologists Say the National Weather Service Did Its Job in Texas" https://t.co/vVZn6Uvgc8 https://t.co/yOgHZkMG9J — Alex Pfeiffer (@Pfeiffer47) July 6, 2025

Tiktoker blasts people who are donating and helping find the missing girls in Texas. Her reason is because the girls are White and “they’re deporting your family members.”



This is one of the sickest things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/cX78qRUOZr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2025

Liberals have been blaming the Trump administration for the proposed DOGE cuts while also cheering for more deaths. It’s who the Left is regarding people with whom they disagree. They’re puerile, ghoulish, and all-around disgusting people who have no clue what they’re talking about. For Ms. Turner, she didn’t hold back trashing those on her side using a tragedy:

The GOP’s budget cuts to NOAA are set to take effect at the start of fiscal year 2026, which begins on October 1, 2025.



Anyone making the deaths of the children in Texas about partisan politics is morally bankrupt. Please reflect. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 6, 2025

The GOP’s budget cuts to NOAA are set to take effect at the start of fiscal year 2026, which begins on October 1, 2025. Anyone making the deaths of the children in Texas about partisan politics is morally bankrupt. Please reflect.

Also, the National Weather Service had extra staff, warnings were sent, and every anti-Trump loony toon narrative has been obliterated in less than 36 hours. Liberals don’t read the real news—that’s the problem. They’ve also lost the ability to reason. They hate, lecture, and tell people who they feel are less than that they either deserve to die or deserve bad things to happen to them based on political preferences.

That’s insane. We’re dealing with mental midgets of the worst kind.

Rural areas hit hardest by catastrophic storms are the same areas now in danger of losing their hospitals after Trump’s Medicaid cuts just passed. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 5, 2025

When you have an entire political movement like MAGA who has sneering contempt for experts who have spent decades in a profession - like weather forecasters - and the need for govt to use those experts to save lives, the results of that too often are that many people die. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 5, 2025

TikToker celebrates white girIs drowning in Texas pic.twitter.com/tRv0iUjCnj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 6, 2025