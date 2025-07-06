Hell Freezes Over As Congressional Republicans Don’t Blow It
VIP
Some Politicians Are Truly Gross
What’s Beautiful About the Big Beautiful Bill
One Tweak Could Prevent Musk’s America Party From Destroying The GOP
Performative Political Theater
Trump is on a Roll, Let’s Fight to Keep it That Way
The America Party Will Harm Democrats the Most
One Big Beautiful Bill: A Clear Win for Taxpayers
The Big Beautiful Bill Splits MAGA Because it’s Not a Black and White...
The Era of the Big Beautiful Bill Is Here
VIP
Hollywood Elites Melt Down Over Trump's BBB
Trump Declares Major Disaster in Texas After Devastating Storms and Flooding
NORAD Fighter Jet Intercepts General Aviation Plane After Multiple Airspace Violates Trump...
Fourth of July Protests Turn Violent As Leftist Activists Confront ICE, Burn Property
Tipsheet

This Progressive Delivered a Brutal Fact Check for Those Politicizing the Texas Floods

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 06, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

You know the saying: a broken clock is right twice a day. For former Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner, a firebrand progressive and Bernie Sanders supporter, who is the perfect person to be an MSNBC guest, she holds that honor today in the aftermath of the devastating and tragic floods in Central Texas. The damage is immense, with the death toll surging toward 100 dead as storms ripped through Kerr County and swelled the Guadalupe River 25-plus feet in less than two hours. 

Advertisement

Liberals have been blaming the Trump administration for the proposed DOGE cuts while also cheering for more deaths. It’s who the Left is regarding people with whom they disagree. They’re puerile, ghoulish, and all-around disgusting people who have no clue what they’re talking about. For Ms. Turner, she didn’t hold back trashing those on her side using a tragedy: 

Recommended

Hell Freezes Over As Congressional Republicans Don’t Blow It Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The GOP’s budget cuts to NOAA are set to take effect at the start of fiscal year 2026, which begins on October 1, 2025. 

Anyone making the deaths of the children in Texas about partisan politics is morally bankrupt. Please reflect. 

Also, the National Weather Service had extra staff, warnings were sent, and every anti-Trump loony toon narrative has been obliterated in less than 36 hours. Liberals don’t read the real news—that’s the problem. They’ve also lost the ability to reason. They hate, lecture, and tell people who they feel are less than that they either deserve to die or deserve bad things to happen to them based on political preferences. 

That’s insane. We’re dealing with mental midgets of the worst kind.

Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hell Freezes Over As Congressional Republicans Don’t Blow It Kurt Schlichter
Fourth of July Protests Turn Violent As Leftist Activists Confront ICE, Burn Property Sarah Arnold
One Tweak Could Prevent Musk’s America Party From Destroying The GOP Scott Morefield
Vile Weed: Legalization and What Is Left in Its Wake Derek Hunter
Yikes! Did You See How Biden Celebrated the 4th of July Holiday Weekend in Malibu? Rebecca Downs
Fossil Fooled: Lives vs. Lies Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hell Freezes Over As Congressional Republicans Don’t Blow It Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement