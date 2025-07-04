On This Independence Day, Re-Watch the Greatest Swimming Relay Race (And Comeback) of All Time

It’s Independence Day. It’s America’s birthday. The Mets won the Subway Series opener against the Yankees. President Trump signed the reconciliation package into law, which cuts taxes, boots illegals off Medicaid, and fully funds all immigration enforcement initiatives. Unemployment is low, the June jobs report was solid, the market is rallying—a new American golden age has begun.

As we celebrate with family, enjoy the fireworks, and enjoy a hot glizzy or two, let’s also think about some amazing moments where the nation shined on the world stage in athletic competition. Barstool Sports highlighted this moment, and then the US Olympic team’s official account shared it: the 2008 Beijing men’s 4x100M relay race. The French were talking trash, but it ended up not only clinching Michael Phelps' eighth gold medal in those games but also becoming the greatest swimming relay race (and comeback) of all time. Enjoy:

Have to celebrate July 4th 🇺🇸 with the greatest swim in Olympics history: Jason Lezak’s comeback against France to help win Michael Phelps another Gold at Beijing 2008. pic.twitter.com/xCie8UdoCl — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) July 4, 2025

Only fitting to share this today…



The greatest Olympic comeback of all time. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ODGmYFAtgj — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 4, 2025

goosebumps. thanks for sharing Jeff, Happy Fourth — Ryan McCrossan (@ryan_mccrossan) July 4, 2025

*Yes, I know the French were decisive in helping us achieve our independence, but this is also the theme of the day: