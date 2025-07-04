Abrego Garcia's El Salvador Prison Sob Story Has Quickly Imploded

Democrats have abandoned this man for obvious reasons: he’s a narrative trainwreck. No one cares that an MS-13 gangbanger who was accused of human trafficking got deported to El Salvador, his home country. It’s not about due process or the rule of law either—that liberal media narrative got torched in less time. The Justice Department smartly waited for these idiot Democrats to fly down to El Salvador to have margaritas with him, call him a resident or constituent, and then release troves of documents proving Garcia’s gang affiliation.

The Democrats can’t message. The liberal media’s influence is dying. And normal voters don’t care; we voted for this. Garcia also peddled some sob story that he was abused while in prison in El Salvador (via The Hill):

Kilmar Abrego Garcia said he experienced “psychological torture,” physical abuse and alarming conditions while housed in El Salvador’s most notorious mega prison. […] Abrego Garcia describes being transferred to CECOT, a facility known by its acronym in Spanish, saying as soon as he got off a plane he was “repeatedly struck by officers when he attempted to raise his head.” Abrego Garcia said he experienced “severe beatings, severe sleep deprivation, inadequate nutrition, and psychological torture” while imprisoned in CECOT. He lost more than 30 pounds during the two weeks he spent there. CECOT is known to crowd inmates in cells well beyond their capacity, with bunk beds stacked three levels high with no mattresses, and in Abrego Garcia’s case, just two toilets shared by approximately 80 men. Lights are kept on at all times, and “there are no windows, fans, or air conditioning, despite the region’s warm and humid climate.” The prisoners must stay in their cells for all but 30 minutes a day and are not allowed any contact with the outside world.

Yeah, that’s a lie. El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele obliterated that Devil’s Island tale quickly—the man was watching movies in jail, playing board games, and other recreational activities:

Apparently, anything a criminal claims is accepted as truth by the mainstream media and the crumbling Western judiciary.



But the man wasn’t tortured, nor did he lose weight. In fact, photos show he gained weight while in detention. There’s plenty of footage from different days,… pic.twitter.com/PzvLcCNzrK — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 3, 2025

Mr. Garcia was brought back to the United States to face human trafficking charges. He’s been fighting his release from jail since the Trump administration plans to deport him again.