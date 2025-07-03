You Already Know Who the Primary Enemy of Trump's Reconciliation Package Was

We’re back to this nonsense again. It was another LONG night of finagling, backroom chats, and utter nonsense from House Republicans. Like in the Senate, the reconciliation package is undergoing a complex process of rules votes in the House. These procedural hurdles are not unusual, but it’s clear that the primary enemy of what will be President Trump’s signature domestic achievement is his own party. The Democrats were lock-step in opposition in both chambers.

For most of Wednesday, the vote was 207-212. Eight members dragged their feet voting, and there were four ‘no’ votes from Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Victoria Spartz (R-IN), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), and Keith Self (R-TX). In the end, everyone, except Fitzpatrick, voted to advance the bill, but what the hell is wrong with you people?

🚨 BREAKING



Speaker Mike Johnson rallies the GOP and the U.S. House finally advances the One Big Beautiful Bill to debate with a vote of 219-213. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 3, 2025

Trump’s tax bill is now on a glide path to final passage after all of the Rs save Fitzpatrick voted for the rule. Timing depends on Jeffries’ Magic Minute. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) July 3, 2025

I don’t want to hear deficit nonsense—no bill tackles the deficit before Congress right now. Additionally, this package does not address it. We’re all about cutting taxes, kicking illegals off Medicaid, and fully funding Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda. That’s why we’re going through this extreme bout of political acid reflux? The president wants this done, and these five individuals have decided to stage a poor rendition of political theater. Forget COVID, this is Henry Clay syndrome, where these five, who have set themselves to deliver a death blow to the Trump presidency, felt the need to let people know only they could save the republic.

Get a grip. Voting against the reconciliation package is to deliver a kill shot to the president’s agenda and the party’s chances of holding onto Congress. No tax cuts, no secure border, and Medicaid still gamed by illegal aliens.

This isn’t the hill to die on regarding deficit spending. Ignore the CBO, which can’t and doesn’t factor in the projected economic growth from making the Trump tax cuts permanent. Stop being Panicans. Stop being prima donnas. Vote for this bill and quit causing unnecessary drama. The House Freedom Caucus, especially, has been insufferable, stacked with some of the most worthless people in our party. Truly—they are all talk, no action. And when they do act, it’s at the worst possible time.

I’ve never thought we’d be going through this chaos over a bill that extends tax cuts, reforms welfare, and makes immigration enforcement a top priority.

Democrats are insane, but they know how to whip the votes and take care of business. Republicans are still too wired on looking the part. Yes, we're going to get this done, but it shouldn't have been this hard. Republicans often struggle to win and fall in line on significant issues. Some members weren't even in DC when the bill came to the floor.

Man, Massie’s principled conservatism sure does help the Democratic Party get exactly what they want.



Every single time. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 2, 2025